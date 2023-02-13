Comment | Patrick Mahomes is fast approaching Tom Brady’s feats

The biggest star of the NFL at the moment can even rise alongside the best quarterback of all time, writes sports reporter Mika Moilanen.

to the 2030s it will take time, but the brightest star of American football’s NFL league may one day rise in achievements even to the quarterback of all time Tom Brady’s alongside.

27-year-old Mahomes won the second Super Bowl of his career early Monday morning Finnish time. He forced the Kansas City Chiefs past the Philadelphia Eagles from ten points down.

Mahomes has succeeded in the same situation in the playoffs four times now. Brady, on the other hand, lifted his team from double-digit defeats to victory six times – Helmenä’s 34-28 victory in the Super Bowl played in February 2017 came from as many as 25 points (3-28) behind.

In a word, the performance of the exceptionally talented Mahomes on Sunday can be called a heroic story. The star didn’t let his sore ankle bother him, throwing three touchdowns and running for important yards when needed.

Repeat Mahomes, who was selected as the most valuable player of the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, told the media after the game that nothing would have kept him off the field.

“This is the Super Bowl. You can worry about your health in the offseason,” said Mahomes, who limped off the field with a pained expression on his face at the end of the first half.

He and the head coach Andy Reid have led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl three times in four seasons. This decade’s dynasty is building fast.

Reid knows that it is Mahomes who is the most important architect on the site.

“He’s the MVP [Most Valuable Player eli arvokkain pelaaja]. That’s all that needs to be said, right? You saw it tonight,” the master coach told the media.

All signs suggest that Mahomes will continue to shine on the playing fields in the coming seasons as a trendsetter for the new quarterback generation.