Comment Pandemic reveals the soft points of society – the experience combines the culture of ignorance and the experience of incompetence into a big risk

Restaurants are related to entertainment, which is why it is easy to show them as corpses of coronary sin in Finnish culture. At the level of society as a whole, however, the structurally weakest links can be found on the very other side, writes HS Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka.

26.2. 12:13

On Thursday, the government used the full force of its number one chain to put Finns in the final stages of the fight against the corona pandemic. The message heard from several mouths was that I should still be able to cope – even if everyone is tired.

With the declaration of exceptional circumstances, restrictive measures will be tightened, certainly on good grounds. This time, the very arsenal was not resorted to, but the main changes are mainly related to the closure of restaurants and gyms and the transition to distance learning.

Many are asking whether the measures now being presented are sufficient. Even now you can hardly anticipate that.

At the same time, the government is to be commended for having had sufficient restraint, and this time it did not rush to introduce a state of emergency. Recourse to the stand-by law should remain an extreme measure with a sufficiently high threshold for its introduction. Although the corona situation is worrying, it is still a long way off from a crisis and needs where a large-scale restriction of citizens’ fundamental rights would be justified.

Governors should still shy away from the emergency law as a routine tool, which can sometimes end up as a coffers of abuse of power.

A large part of the citizens have managed their own corona plots in an exemplary manner, protecting themselves and their loved ones, avoiding social contacts. Therefore, the obligation imposed by the government on further aging may even seem disproportionate.

In recent weeks, the responsible majority has a delicate impression that we are not all involved in exactly the same rules. The restaurant business now in the spotlight raises many questions for good reason. Can it really be right that going to taverns continues like the last day, even if the whole other society is put on hold.

Alongside one’s own corona discourse, the behavior of many fellow human beings appears indifferent and even consciously irresponsible. A recent extreme example of this was represented by an entrepreneur from Espoo, who refused to wear a mask on a Finnair flight from Oulu to Helsinki under the guise of eating a nut. The man received a written warning and a half years of the flight ban.

A man on a social media narrator on the subject Iltalehti called face masks a sheep or slave mask. The coronary vaccine, he said, was a “ridiculous spike”.

Based on such descriptions, some Finns seem to live quite far from the reality that the government has called a “closed space”.

Differences in compliance with interest rate restrictions are encountered in everyday life, for example, when visiting shopping centers in different parts of the Helsinki metropolitan area. There is still quite a long way to go towards a uniform code of conduct, even if companies manage their own land responsibly.

Coronary pandemic has exposed the soft spots of societies around the world, soft spots. In many cases, these are structural problems in society that have been well known but have been blindfolded for years.

During the corona period, it was these structural problems that have led, for example, to sharp differences in infections between different population groups. Roughly speaking, socially disadvantaged, often ethnic minorities and immigrants are overrepresented in corona statistics.

Large chains of infection have originated in large meat processing plants and logistics centers, among others. It is usually physically heavy and dirty low-wage work that has been built on foreign labor for years. The less society has had to provide safety nets, the harder Korona has hit those who are already the weakest.

When the bread is stuck at work, you are dragged to work even when you are sick. Typically, these are tasks where telecommuting is not possible.

In Finland, Korona has recently spread, for example, at the Rauma shipyard. Interest rate monitors have also been employed by two hundred Finns who worked on a battery factory site in Skellefteå, Sweden. Dozens of infections have already come to Finland from there.

Helsinki Messages told reporters on Friday situation on construction sites in the Helsinki metropolitan area. A survey by the magazine revealed serious shortcomings in corona protection at construction sites.

Numerous mass infections have emerged on construction sites in recent weeks.

Respondents to the HS questionnaire described compliance with the corona guidelines as weak and management being indifferent to negligence. Masks are reluctant to be used, and commenting on them is viewed negatively. Inadequate social facilities and a general lack of hygiene were also highlighted. “Toilet paper and hand paper run out constantly. Shit smells in public spaces, ”one respondent described the everyday life of the construction site in common spaces.

At this stage, it is worth recognizing the pandemic and acknowledging that the pandemic has also revealed soft spots in Finnish society. The construction sector is an industrial sector that is very heavily dependent on foreign labor. The performance is largely based on long subcontracting chains that are often beyond the reach of the authorities. The sector is very vulnerable to the gray economy and exploitation. Even in exceptional circumstances, the norms of the rest of society do not sufficiently penetrate the fences of the construction sites.

Work has been done on the problems of the construction industry in recent years, but is there still enough. Was a pandemic needed to show that structural disadvantages like this increase the vulnerability of society as a whole in a way that can become costly?

Construction a persistent root culture, which encourages the underestimation of necessary protection needs, can also be considered a special feature based on the results of the survey. The real bomb is when it is still combined with the cultural differences and side effects brought about by foreign labor. In many cases, these can be related to incompetence, inclusion and lack of social control. When a person does not feel part of society, he or she does not always recognize collective responsibility in the same way as he or she is more closely rooted in his or her community. What if the shit stinks.

There is every reason to hope for a light signal at the karaoke bar, but it is useless to stay in it even now when the bigger problems are elsewhere. Or is it the case that restaurants are an easier scapegoat for us Finns than an industry that is considered important. In this sense, adherence to and non-compliance with corona restrictions is perhaps too much associated with our Calvinist tradition, where work is above all and amusements are a sin.

No wonder the conjunction has slipped into language coronation. It easily takes thoughts to the wrong and overly simplistic traces.