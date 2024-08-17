Comment | Paloheinä forest became a favorite place for young people – this is the “miracle” of Helsinki

Comment|Helsinki’s recipe for developing Paloheinä’s outdoor recreation area has been simple, writes Tero Hakola, news producer of HS’s sports department.

Helsinki the city did something that the Finnish sports and public health people try and want, but it succeeds to varying degrees.

It’s rare to see young people queuing up at a sports center located in a Finnish forest. In Paloheinä, Helsinki, such a miracle has been experienced since the city opened a frisbee golf course in the outdoor paradise.

Known for its cross-country skiing tracks and fitness stairs, Paloheinä and its surroundings now have an 18-lane track. There are enough people. There are children, youth and also men with urban habits.

Helsinki got new hikers in the forest.

To success there are several reasons.

Helsinki built high-quality conditions for boomers. The track is centrally located with good transport connections.

Paloheinä’s track is also cleverly designed. It has had to fit into a small space, which is why the fairways are short, but interesting because of the height differences.

The track is suitable for multi-level enthusiasts. It is a low-threshold sports venue. It’s easy for children to go play on their own.

Equally more significant than the frisbee golf course is that Helsinki develops the Paloheinä area in a purposeful and versatile way.

Paloheinä is of course a paradise for skiers, but there is also a high-quality outdoor gym, fitness tracks and trails for every departure, mountain bike trails, a roller ski track, fitness stairs, an ice rink and fitness trails for winter walkers.

More space is also being found for the Paloheinä golf course. It is about to be expanded to an 18 fairway course.

The recipe for developing Paloheinä has been simple. Several species can fit in the same area, when things have been arranged. This has required determination from the city.

Skiers have given way to walkers (causing noise) and recently mountain bikers gave way to frisbee golfers.

The popular sledding hill remained in its former location and will receive a snowmaking system during the fall. Dog walkers and deer have of course had to find new routes.

The result is that there are enough people moving. The parking lots also fill up, because not everyone lives in the vicinity of the sunga.

For years, Vantaa planned a frisbee golf course for the Hakunila sports park around the ski slopes. First, the city planned it on its own. When it didn’t produce results, a top professional was hired for the job.

Although there is plenty of space in Hakunila, no agreement was found with skiers and riders. So a track, a really good one, was built a couple of kilometers away in a more remote location.

The decision was justified on the grounds of safety, but it was probably also a matter of lack of will. The examples of Paloheinä or, for example, Espoo’s Oittaa show that the conditions of different species can overlap even in a small area, if there is a desire.

Vantaa now wasted an excellent opportunity to freshen up the Hakunila sports park and bring people from different backgrounds and all ages together.

What was the end result? There is space at all sports venues.