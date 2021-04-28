Comment Paavo Arhinmäki does not hide his curriculum vitae, the crown of which he raises the renovation of the Olympic Stadium – and one of Huuhkajie’s goals

“That’s right, because the book says so,” writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Congressman Paavo Arhinmäki (left) has made it smooth and above all fun All it takes book, in which he talks especially about the support of the Finnish national football team and his match trips. The confusing adventures follow one another, and in between, there is also time to list political merits.

In this way: “In any case, I am very proud that the Olympic Stadium has been modernized as a result of my political work.”

Or so: “Through the Lobbas model in the direction of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. This also made it possible for the two matches of the League of Nations and the women’s European Championship qualifier to be played in front of the audience in the autumn of 2020. ”

That is: According to Arhinmäki’s book, the renovation of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium is thanks to Arhinmäki, and getting the audience to last summer’s and autumn’s football matches, especially in the Veikkausliiga, is largely thanks to Arhinmäki.

Clear. That’s how it is, because that’s what the book says.

Let’s take another example that shows that Arhinmäki may not take everything very seriously: “Hanging on the railing, I shouted instructions For Mika-Matti Paatelainen [tuolloin maajoukkueen päävalmentaja]. The instructions were summarized: ‘Mixu! You push far too much in the middle. Use more edges! ‘ … My instructions were effective. ”

Finland defeated the Faroe Islands, but according to Arhinmäki, Paatelainen denied that he had followed the instructions.

In his opinion, Arhinmäki received a clear answer from the players: “Perparim Hetemaj however, sent us a beer at the table, so we decided to interpret it as a message from the players that the instructions turned the match around. ”

Yes, the auditorium knows how to play!