Comment Owls won and lost points, but the opening of the World Cup qualifier was originally rare

In addition to the points, the management of the national team can be satisfied with how the team was once again more than the sum of its parts, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Owls can be pleased with the start of the World Cup qualifiers in two draws against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine. The starting point in advance was that with these teams, the Finnish A-national team will fight for the second place in the block and the further qualifying place for the World Championships. Wrestling positions have not been lost, and the head coach Markku Kanervaa quoting the team won and lost points.

In both matches, Finland was more or less in the lower nail, but thanks to a sufficiently close defense and Teemu Pukin The goals eventually resulted in draws.

Two losing matches in the opening of the World Cup qualifiers is a rare treat. In the last forty years, Finland has started only once before in the World Cup qualifiers, in 2008, with two lossless matches.

In addition to the points, the national team management can be satisfied with how the team was once again more than the sum of its parts. Players with less status than their opponents won the challenge.

They play in the Veikkausliiga, the Swedish league and the first division in Denmark Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Rasmus Schüller and Joni Kauko did well against the stars of the Ukrainian national team in the Italian Serie A and the English Premier League, and the substitution brought more players who played in the Champions League.

Another problem of Finland’s defensive 5–3–2 group is the deficiency of the offensive game and a certain kind of passivity. Kanerva will still be able to hone it in the three remaining national matches before the European Championships.