Comment Owls are now aiming for a League of Nations jackpot

Finland The A national team will hopefully get to their feet on Sunday after Wednesday’s shot. Sunday and Wednesday’s games are finally in the mood as 8,000 spectators can be admitted to the Olympic Stadium. It is a sudden return to the old normal in the time of the new normal. At the same time, it would be hoped that the Owls would return to the pre-pandemic time, when it still defeated its opponents at home.

In Poland, the 1-5 loss suffered in the practice match was Markku Kanervan the biggest loss of the head coach period. It stains the wings of Owls in vain. It must be remembered, however, that in competitive matches, Kanerva’s head coach season balance is 15 wins, four draws and nine losses.

Was it worth playing Poland in this situation in the middle of a pandemic? It was supposed to be in the spring and prepare the team for the European Championships, but now its meaningfulness could easily be questioned. However, the match gave the head coach more information, albeit a sad one. In Finland’s 5–3–2 game system, the opponent finds too many gaps if the team’s tightness fails and individual players weaken in guarding the opponents.

Match once again revealed the narrowness of player material. When Finland’s opening line-up lacked almost ten players to belong to it, the so-called second crew had no chance against Poland.

Tim Sparvin foresight and Glen Kamaran the ability to rhythmize the game are the most important factors in the middle of Finland. When they are on the sidelines, it inevitably shows up in the Finnish game. In November, Kanerva should exercise his right to summon Robin Lod From the MLS League to help the national team. Lodi is needed to build Finland’s attacks.

Perhaps most worrying is the lack of reserves in the middle of Finland. There are not enough midfield players to meet the dimensions.

Kanerva has now actually tested almost all the most obvious players who could be pushing for the A national team. Next, the most potential names for the national team under the age of 21 in the national team are probably in the test shift. Striker striking goals in the English Championship in Brentford Marcus Forss, 21, and playing as a topper in Barnsley in the same series Aapo Halme, 22, are ready for the A-national team.

On Sunday Finland will face Bulgaria and Ireland in two home matches at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, and Kanerva’s number one choices will return to the opening line-up. The goal should be clear. Winning both Bulgaria and Ireland would give Kanerva quite a jackpot.

In that case, Finland would ensure its survival in League B of the League of Nations. At the same time, Huuhkajat could still aim for a block win, which in the best case case could bring him a place in the World Cup qualifiers. It is a League of Nations award this time. In pursuit of that, the November match in France will become an extra hassle, even though it was originally supposed to be a test for the Belgium match at the European Championships. Damn pandemic when you messed up all the plans.