Comment Owls are not yet able to play flawlessly enough against the top countries – in the March matches the defense betrayed

Finland the men’s national football team, Huuhkajat, continued its series of unbeaten matches on Wednesday for as long as four matches, but despite that, there were also positive things in the three matches in March. In summary: The Attackers’ attacking game was effective enough, but the defensive game was exhausted.

To that, the head coach can be absolutely pleased that the goal scorers were in the attack. Teemu Pukki scored three goals in two qualifiers and Joel Pohjanpalo two goals in Wednesday’s international match against Switzerland. It was also good that Finland rose twice in the World Cup qualifiers from the loss position.

The World Cup team’s World Cup qualifiers started pretty well with two draws against the main opponents in the qualifiers. The end result of the March matches was, after all, three winning games after a defeat to Switzerland.

They stretched a series of unbeaten matches to four when there was a defeat against Wales in the final match of the League of Nations last autumn. A similar series must be applied for Markku Kanervan since the beginning of the head coach season, when Huuhkajat played five consecutive winning matches in the spring and summer of 2017.

In March The three matches played were united by the fact that in addition to aiming for World Cup qualifiers, they trained teams for the European Championships and inspected players who had also given screens.

In all the matches in March, Finland was basically an underdog, and Kanerva’s team started with a defensive 5–3–2 group. It would not have been used in all three matches if it had not been honed for the European Championships. With that grouping, Finland is likely to play in the European Championships against Belgium, Russia and Denmark.

Finland lost quite clearly in all three matches in the Ball Control. In the Swiss match, Finnish ball control fell below the critical 40 percent limit, resulting in a loss. According to Uefa, Finland lost 36-64 percent of the Ball Control. On Wednesday, however, Finland started the match with their second team.

Does it work Is the 5–3–2 grouping used by Kanerva still good enough? It has now played seven competitive matches in two years, in which Finland has won only Ireland, played equally against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine, and lost twice to both Italy and Wales. The Iceland victory in the fall of 2017 is still the only Kanerva Owl victory on the world list out of the top 30 opponents in the competitive match.

It is clear that everything should succeed in the game optimally and the Owls game should be pretty much flawless in order to win the top countries in Europe. There were also fatal consecutive mistakes in the March matches, but there was also a lack of foresight.

If the five defenders had to get the defense blocked against the better ones, then very well it has not yet succeeded.

In Wednesday’s match against Switzerland, the reaction of the Finnish players and the number of games betrayed in the first two rebounds, which Switzerland made with quick attacks. Switzerland’s third goal came from a slow attack, in which the Finnish defenders lost consecutive main balls in the penalty area, even though Finland had an 8-3 advantage in the area.

Still Finland needs all its number one players on the field. Three matches in March were missing Lukas Hradecky and Jere Uronen, and Captain Tim Sparv was not fully fit to play and only played for eight minutes.

In the practice match against Switzerland, there was a place of display for the players who played less. No actual breakthroughs were seen. Marcus Forss proved worthy of the venue and so on Onni Valakari, who was involved in two Finnish goals. The screens of the other second-crew players were smaller. There are usable players, but few who would struggle properly for seats in the Opening Ceremony.