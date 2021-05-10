Comment Östersundom laughed at Helsinki’s metro dreams years ago

After three failed master plan attempts, it must be said that the locals knew what they were talking about.

Sipoolainen my acquaintance laughed gruffly 12 years ago.

Helsinki was the mayor Jussi Pajusen (Kok) and Chairman of the City Board Jan Vapaavuori led by (kok) capturing Östersundom from Sipoo and planning a dense metro-based settlement in the area.

A metro station and extensive construction were arranged for the site of the cottage of an acquaintance of mine living in Östersundom and for the neighboring horse pasture.

The acquaintance quickly listed the obstacles that Helsinki’s plans would encounter: the Natura area, the nature reserve, the ancient monument area, the sinking beach and the vertical rock walls.

Helsinki, Vantaa and Sipoo have an area of ​​44.5 square kilometers, of which about 39 square kilometers. A district with 100,000 inhabitants and 30,000 workplaces is planned for Östersundom, which would be based on the extension of the Helsinki metro to the east.

Due to natural constraints, there is very little land to be built for such large numbers of people.

The border of a Natura site does not allow freedom to build on the other side. The rationale for the legislation is that construction must not impair the natural values ​​of the Natura site.

An apartment building area on the border would weaken them with considerable certainty, as residents would eagerly hike in the heart of nature.

Worn out over the years, the ideals of urban planning have had time to change, and the 40-minute metro ride from Sipoo to Sibbesborg to the city center has become too long.

Metro as a solution is extremely expensive. Such a heavy public transport solution should not be taken to an area where there are no troops.

Osmo Soininvaara (green) asked in his blog back in 2014 if time has passed Östersundom. At that time, the Nurmijärvi phenomenon had waned, and people voted on their feet to live in the city.

Helsinki in the new master plan, the aim is to condense construction specifically inside Ring Road I, making trips to the city center short. An express tramway is planned for the entrances.

In this way, however, the mention of the corona epidemic may ask: do people want to move out of the core city in the future? Does the possible proliferation of telework change people’s living preferences?

How will the epidemic cause lasting change, and how should urban planning respond to it?

Helsinki Coalition Party team leader Daniel Sazonov has considered that Östersundom could be turned into a detached house area. Without the metro or light rail from Östersundom, there would be just the cradle of motorists that has been avoided in recent years.

On the other hand, the spacious detached house, the large courtyard and the fine recreation areas nearby are exactly what many have dreamed of during the Corona period.