Comment | Only life is no longer the most popular musical entertainment on TV, and the bottom of the artist lair is also visible

Comment|Over the years, the much-loved series of yesteryears has lost its freshness and at the same time the biggest stars, writes culture journalist Ilkka Mattila.

Just life -series’ biggest bangers are currently uploaded to the second episode of the season, which is where the essential part of the series begins, i.e. the artists’ new performances. The most attractive artist of the day has been chosen, and the second episode has also been the most watched of the whole season.

The first artist selection of the fifteenth season, which has now started, was undoubtedly successful. Popeda’s longtime guitarist, songwriter and current musical director Costello Tomb is a charismatic character in which 1980s glam rock and Tampereness combine in an uncomplicated way.

In addition, Popeda’s repertoire of tunes has a huge number of hits that have been remembered even by those listeners who have never declared themselves Popeda fans.

Hautamaki 508,000 viewers watched the episode. It made it right into the top ten most watched TV shows of last week. Compared to the second episode of the previous season, there was a slight improvement, but the popularity of the series in the previous years seems to have run away from reach. Considerably more viewers were interested last week The song of my life (712,000 viewers), where the basic premise is the same: new versions of old songs and sometimes reminiscing about the past.

The most viewer Just life drew in the third season in 2014, when there were almost a million viewers during the first four episodes and well over 800,000 at the end of the series. The cast of artists of the season was also the most successful ever: Vesa-Matti Loiri, Paula Koivuniemi, Samuli Edelmann, Paula Vesala, Elastic, Jenni Vartiainen and Toni Wirtanen.

Of course, you can speculate on how many spectators there would have been if, instead of Hautamäki, there had been a soloist who left the band a year ago at the end of the table Pate Mustajärvi. He had already refused the invitation during the first seasons of the series and did not regret his decision.

Just life has been criticized for a long time for the fact that there are no longer enough attractive artists to be the artists of the series, but the most famous ones who do not refuse must be included.

This one of the artists of the season Jussi Rainio has toured with his Neon 2 hits from the early 1990s, Hanna Pakarinen won the first I idolized in 2003 and represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest, but sometimes took a long break from recording. And it isn’t To Waldo have been hitting the top of the charts for a while with new music.

You can certainly hear successful performances from them during the season, but it would be an exaggeration to characterize the opening of the new season as fresh and exciting.

