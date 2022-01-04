Comment Only Iivo Niskanen will reach the Olympic medal on the norm day

The Tour de Ski tour was the most successful in Finland for a long time, but it didn’t tell much more about the opportunities at the Olympics, writes HS sports journalist Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

Ski Tour The 16th version of the tour was the most successful in Finnish for a long time.

Iivo Niskanen fought handsomely third in the overall race, and in addition to him, three other skiers rose to the podium.

Kerttu and Iivo Niskanen won their bravura trip every second hour in Switzerland.

Johanna Matintalo celebrated his career’s first World Cup podium finish in a sprint in Oberstdorf, Germany. On the same track, he showed strong performances already at last winter’s World Championships until he crashed in the semi-finals.

Krista Pärmäkoski was severely disappointed in the Oberstdorf sprint, but the last race in the Italian Val di Fiemme, after a break of almost two years, brought him a podium finish and relieved him.

Every Finn who skied until the end of the tour was a great success in at least one race compared to their own level.

On tour by far the best athlete had rolled out Norway in their second overall win Johannes Høsflot Klæbo.

When the Tour had only six stages due to the proximity of the Olympics, and two of them were sprints, it was like tailored for Klæbol.

Sure, Klæbo has made the most of his winnings in the sprints and mc in the sprints, but now he was giving increasingly solid evidence of how he has developed as a skier on normal trips.

What Tour told about the opportunities for Finnish skiers at the Beijing Olympics starting in a month?

Not much new, although strong new displays came, especially from Matintalo, From Anne Kyllönen and From Perttu Hyvärinen.

Only the Swiss races were Olympic trips. In addition, they were skied high (1,400 meters) but not quite as thin in the air as in the Olympics (1,700 meters).

The third mc victory in his career in Lenzerheide raised Kerttu Niskanen to the Olympic medal with some reservations.

Here again comes the familiar concept of basic level. It roughly means what kind of results an athlete will achieve on a so-called norm day.

Kerttu Niskanen made a surprising performance in Switzerland, but it does not represent his basic level. However, the fact that Niskanen has been successful in high-altitude competitions raises medal expectations.

The basic level of Pärmäkoski is not in the medal places either, but complete success in all areas is required to reach it.

Iivo Niskanen is the only Finnish skier whose basic level is enough for a medal at the Olympics, but only with 15 kilometers and provided that the skis operate competitively.

By comparison: Klæbo’s basic level is enough for a medal on almost any trip. The only question mark is just 15 miles. Russian Alexander Bolshunov can achieve a medal on any normal day on a standard day.

For message medals Finns are required to have the same elongation that was seen at last winter’s World Championships. Basically, the best chances are in a women’s sprint post because it is skied with a traditional one. This is how Niskan and Pärmäkoski have lunch as a strong couple.

Read more: Iivo Niskanen endured a stern final ascent and narrowly held the third place in the Tour de Skin: “Great success”

Read more: For the fifth time in her career, Krista Pärmäkoski was fourth in the Tour de Skin overall competition: “I died for those steeps”

Read more: Krista Pärmäkoski entered the podium with top-slippery skis and rose to the top of the Tour de Skin competition

Read more: Kerttu Niskanen crunched to the second stage of the Tour de Skin with wild skiing – he also leads the overall competition: “A very important day”

v