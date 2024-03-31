Russia's murderous policy of conquest is the central problem of our days. If the Social Democrats don't recognize this, it's time to replace them.

Four are one too many: Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck, Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz in the Bundestag. Image: Omer Messinger

AWhen the Butscha massacre became known in the spring of 2022, the largest Russian war crime in Ukraine to date, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth from the SPD, drove together with the liberal Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman and the Green Anton Hofreiter as a sign of solidarity to Ukraine. After his return, he found that some in the group no longer greeted him, and he was later voted out of the SPD board amid laughter. Now he wants to resign from the Bundestag.

At the same time, four historians led by Heinrich August Winkler, all members of the SPD, criticized the lukewarm reaction of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and faction leader Rolf Mützenich to Putin's imperialism. Their accusation: Instead of understanding that Russia is “waging a hybrid war against Europe” and wants to “destroy” Ukraine, many in the SPD still harbored “romantic” ideas from the era of détente. This “highly dangerous” denial of reality plays “into Russia’s hands,” and the Chancellor and party leadership are “sustainably weakening” German politics on a “central security policy issue” for Germany and Europe.