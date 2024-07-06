Comment | One picture says a lot about Ronaldo’s weak leadership

Comment|Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership leaves much to be desired, writes sports reporter Jan Vilén.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ronaldo did not show his leadership in supporting a failing teammate. Portugal’s game revolved too much around Ronaldo, who did not score a single goal in the tournament. Ronaldo should have given up some of his playing minutes in the name of the team. However, Ronaldo consoled Pepe, who played his last match in the prestigious tournament.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the captain of the Portuguese national team, but based on his behavior he shouldn’t have been, at least at the European Championships.

Ronaldo, 39, and Portugal’s tournament ended in the quarter-finals when France won 5-3 on penalties. After 120 minutes of a scoreless fight, the supporters started shooting.

Ronaldo failed in the opening minutes of the overtime match – as overtime is called nowadays – in the open area, but he certainly shot his penalty into the bottom corner.

The ball was put into the net at a steady pace until the third shooters. French Jules Koundé slammed the ball into the top corner, and it was Portugal’s of João Félix turn.

Felix took a deep breath, concentrated, and set off. He took a small stoppage – and shot the ball into the post.

The 24-year-old striker covered his face with his hands, turned and took a long walk towards his teammates who were waiting on the halfway line.

João Félix’s shot hit the post and Portugal were eliminated from the extra time.

The disappointment after the failure was huge.

What did Ronaldo do at this point?

Nothing.

The team captain stood disappointed on the center line and made no move to go comfort or encourage Felix.

The 41-year-old who played an incredible game in Portugal’s defense Pepe and his pair of toppers Ruben Dias instead, they walked a long way against Felix and showed their support for him.

This is how real leaders work.

Rúben Dias (left) and Pepe immediately showed their support for João Félix, who missed the penalty kick.

Would the outcome of the match have changed if Ronaldo had hugged Felix after the miss?

Hardly, but what is essential in terms of leadership is how the leader manages to shape the community through his own actions.

Portugal was Ronaldo’s team in the most negative sense. The team’s game revolved too much around the superstar.

For example, Portugal was by far the team that sent the most crosses in the EC tournament, even though the group had the skill and speed to play a much more versatile attacking game.

Ronaldo, who ended up not scoring a single goal in the tournament despite playing a total of 486 minutes and overtime, was repeatedly searched for with crosses – and other passes as well.

Playing time is another issue. Ronaldo should have been able to give up some of his playing minutes in the name of the team.

This is how the 25-year-old French captain acted Kylian Mbappé. Mbappé, who played with a broken nose, did not feel that he could help his team and asked to be substituted in the middle of the follow-up match.

Replaced him Bradley Barcola was to decide the match with his individual performance and surely shot the penalty into the net.

Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo had a long hug after the match.

Ronaldo too has shown better leadership in the past. At the 2016 European Championships, he encouraged his hesitant teammate João Moutinho to take a penalty kick against Poland. This was agreed to and succeeded. In the end, Portugal advanced to become European champions.

After the loss to France, Ronaldo consoled a crying Pepe. Felix would certainly have needed and appreciated the support as well.

One era for the long hug of the national team veterans, because Pepe played his last match in the prestigious tournament, probably also in the national team. Ronaldo has hinted that he will continue to the 2026 World Cup. For Portugal, hopefully in a smaller role.