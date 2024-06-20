Comment | One district caught my eye when I was looking at the caps favored by the rich in Helsinki

Comment|In Helsinki, few people cheer with their caps on, writes HS culture editor Jussi Lehmusvesi.

The townspeople the heads have now been looked through carefully. I spent a day criss-crossing Helsinki and looked at what kind of caps they carried with them. At the same time, I asked fifty random passers-by about their relationship with the cap.

You can see a selection from Helsinki’s hat book in this video.

Well, on the tour we came across all kinds of caps: there were advertising caps, fan caps, sports caps, branded caps, summer caps, golf caps, cottage caps and probably city caps as well.

It quickly became clear that the cap is by no means a youth accessory, and nowadays you rarely see it worn with the cap backwards.

Instead cap seemed to be an everyday accessory especially for adult men in summer Helsinki. The most common reason for wearing it was protection from the sun, and some of the men directly said they used it to cover their baldness.

Almost a quarter of cap wearers were women. They said they were protecting their eyes.

My cap the selection does not seem to take an endless amount of time. The townspeople said that they spend some time in the store deciding on the color, but otherwise, anything that fits in the head and is worth the money is taken.

Quite often, the owner of the cap didn’t even have an idea of ​​what the logo or more twisted text contained.

Particularly the cap seemed to be very popular with tourists. About one in three tourists wore a cap, the most variegated among them Asian tourists.

One British tourist with a Peru-themed cap proudly said that he collects caps from all his travels. One had yet to be procured from Helsinki.

Exciting even a detail related to popular culture was found in the tour. Especially in Kallio, and to some extent also in the core center, young men often wore a dark blue or black cap without a logo.

The reason might be HBO’s hit series Succession, although it was not mentioned as a reason. In the series, the heir to a super-rich family, Kendall Roy, puts a dark blue cap on his head one episode after another.

The accessory looks like an ordinary cap, but its brand is Loro Piana and the price is about 500 dollars.

The Helsingin Caps were apparently not Loro Pianos, because the most expensive caps without a logo had cost only 80 euros. However, it was purchased at a discount sale.

Most prized one of the caps in the round was a Canada Goose cap, which costs approximately 150 euros. It was found near Kasarmitori. The owner of the cap acted like a Finn who recognizes his good fortune, at least.

Eli left the scene when the camera was dug up.

A few as a counterbalance to the fashion cap, a large number of free advertising caps were found on the heads of the townspeople.

They seemed as protective as their more fashionable counterparts.