Comment | On Wednesday, Macron would have to convince millions of angry French people

The far-fetched pension reform means explosive times for France. The president will be on a live broadcast on Wednesday, where he should get the fire under control, writes Pihla Hintikka from Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron is on Wednesday March 22 at one o’clock French time, two o’clock Finnish time, live on the main channels of French television. He is interviewed by two journalists.

Macron is a skilled and eloquent speaker, and now he will undoubtedly have to put all his talents into play to reassure the French and create trust and unity.

On Monday evening, only nine votes remained that the French government did not fall. Parliament voted on two no-confidence motions related to the pension reform. Although many thought it unlikely that the government would fall, many were also surprised by how little it actually caught. Another of the motions of no confidence collected 278 votes in favor, while 287 votes would have been needed for its passage.

France is in turmoil, but Macron has remained quiet in recent weeks. After the vote on Monday, he probably breathed a sigh of relief.

The government and the president enjoy trust, but the trust is not on a very stable basis.

Hot the pension reform law still requires the approval of the French Constitutional Council. This process usually takes about a month. However, at the government’s request, the law could be rushed into effect as early as next week. Slowdowns for this have appeared.

At the initiative of the left, part of the opposition has now submitted a request for a referendum on the pension reform to the Constitutional Council, which the council will first examine.

Also Marine Le Pen The National Alliance, led by

Citizens, on the other hand – they screw things up in their own ways. Students have taken over high schools and campuses. Motorists close roads. The operation of public transport is messed up. More demonstrations are planned.

There will be a large strike day in France on Thursday, and it will certainly not be the last.

On Monday in the evening, the left-wing coalition and Marine Le Pen of the National Coalition loudly demanded a prime minister Elisabeth Bornen leave, and some citizens joined the demand in the streets furiously. The police arrested 287 people in the post-voting clashes. In Paris, garbage dumps were set on fire all over the city, and protesters called for a revolution.

The ranks of the lower house of the parliament were already scattered before, but the flame flared up when Borne ran the pension reform through the parliament without a vote.

Macron now has to respond to the backlash.

The pressure is on. Wednesday’s live broadcast will have millions of demanding viewers.

Macron’s you have to think again about your own way of leading.

Many French people already had an image of Macron as an arrogant, isolated autocrat, and now that perception only got stronger. Many protesters told on Monday in Paris at the Place Vauban that they will not be heard. That they will be passed over. That politicians live in a completely different reality than the citizens whose affairs they decide on.

And that the prime minister ran through the pension reform without a vote precisely because it probably would not have passed otherwise in parliament and the citizens would not accept it.

Can that really be done?

The constitution allows for that, but the veto still surprised many.

The pension reform was already the president’s election promise in the previous term. Now it had to be implemented. Many former French presidents have tried to reform the pension system without success. Macron wants to cultivate an image of himself as a strong leader who does not give up. He wants this image to be conveyed to the eyes of Europeans as well.

With Macron there are still more than four years of the current presidential term left. He has to do a lot to win over the disillusioned citizens. According to the Ifop barometer published on Sunday, Macron’s support is now as low as it was at the time of the yellow vest protests, i.e. below 30 percent.

After widespread criticism and protests in his first term, Macron finally reached out to ordinary people, holding civic meetings and meeting with local politicians.

Now, after the pension reform has been passed, the critical French have yet again confirmed their suspicions that it was all just theater.