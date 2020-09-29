The right to strike is a valuable asset. But by forcing commuters into overcrowded trams and buses in the middle of the Corona period, the Verdi union is crossing its borders. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

The service union Verdi is doing everything possible: With its first strike – which is condescendingly known as a “warning strike” – it paralyzes the entire Munich subway network from morning to evening. This is a heavy blow for the beginning of the tariff dispute, forcing the already stressed commuters into overcrowded suburban trains, trams and buses in the middle of the Corona crisis. The safety distance, which is so important in the pandemic, can no longer be maintained. The suspicion is that Verdi is playing with people’s fear in order to make public employers receptive to their far exaggerated demand of 4.8 percent more money. With all due respect: that smells like blackmail.

The fact that the unions believe that they have the most leverage is also due to signals from politics: For months, the state nurtured the illusion that it had unlimited financial resources during the crisis. The civil servants now also want their share of this. It is correct: Many of them are not among the high earners in our society, some of them were rightly applauded as heroes at the height of the corona fear. But it is just as true that public sector employees, unlike their colleagues in the private sector, come through the pandemic without job anxiety and loss of income. Solidarity is not a one-way street. Maybe the Verdi officials should think about it too.