In the fight against the coronavirus, the vaccine could be the long-awaited trump card. It is a day of hope, says editor Klaus Rimpel – but further setbacks are looming.

is now fought with vaccinations – also in Germany. A day of hope, says policy editor Klaus Rimpel.

However, there is a risk of further setbacks: Opponents of the vaccination will use deaths, for example, as food for scaremongering.

Munich – Fewer vaccination doses than initially hoped for, confusion over telephone registration, lack of nationwide uniformity: the start of the mission “Defeat Corona“Went bumpy. And it is to be expected that further setbacks threaten: With the mass of vaccinations of the very old, it is to be feared that there will also be deaths that opponents of the vaccination will abuse as welcome fodder for scaremongering. There will also be reports of side effects.

Nevertheless: This Christmassy show of strength, with which the largest, worldwide vaccination campaign in human history has now also been initiated with us, is no reason for complaint. Rather, it is a day of hope. The vaccination of 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla is the beginning of the end of a pandemic that threatens our private lives and prosperity like no other event since World War II. It is a triumph of science and also of global cooperation that several vaccines that work differently have been produced in record time.

This speed worries many: Was the race between the pharmaceutical companies neglected? But actually only the bureaucracy was accelerated. The safety of the Biontech / Pfizer serum is also supported by the fact that the regulatory authorities in the USA, Europe and Israel have independently confirmed its effectiveness. A new type of vaccination has risks, that’s true – but it is a negligibly small risk compared to getting seriously ill with corona.