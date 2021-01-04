Germany stumbled the vaccination start. What do the CDU members think of it? In two weeks they can vote on it at their party congress. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – In the midst of the rising anger about the chaotic vaccination start in Germany Jens Spahn Said a defiant sentence that will fly around the ears of the survey darling and the entire federal government: “It’s going exactly as planned.” The German EU leader is in the same direction Ursula von der Leyen.

Well – maybe the plan wasn’t that great: Brussels and Berlin hesitated for weeksto order the fastest and apparently best, namely the German vaccine from Biontech – whether out of false thrift or out of consideration for Parisian interests and Macron’s lobbying for the French pharmaceutical champion Sanofi (who competes with Biontech) remains to be clarified.

In any case, the result is depressing: Millions of Israelis, British and Americans have already been vaccinatedwhile there is a yawning emptiness in our vaccination centers and people are gasping for air in overcrowded intensive care units. Is it any wonder that the people in the inventor country of the vaccine feel cheated out of the fruits of the local research spirit (and government funding millions)? It is not enough to act in solidarity across Europe – you have to do it well.

Especially when it is literally a matter of life and death. With his constant moralizing that the Germans should not buy the vaccine away from others, Spahn achieved the opposite of what he wanted: The German citizens quarrel more than ever with Europe. Assuming a more prudent purchasing policy, all Europeans could have benefited together.

The feeling that Germany has coped with the crisis well is reversed

And so the citizens’ feeling that Germany has them is reversed Corona crisis On the whole well mastered, gradually turning into its opposite. The lack of one Long-term strategy – Protection of the homes, a sharp Corona warning app, functioning distance learning in the schools – in Berlin and Munich always excused with the note that the best long-term strategy is vaccination.

But now that turns out too Vaccination strategy when amateurishthere is not much left for the spokesmen of German politics, who otherwise like to practicer Netanyahu, Johnson and Trump judge, be proud. Instead, Spahn & Co. get tangled up while the virus strikes ever more cruelly and the foreseeable extension of the hard lockdowns * massively damages our economy, even in moral debates about the fact that vaccinated people are not “special rights“May admit. In plain language: Instead of shortening the crisis by all means, Merkel’s government prefers to argue about how it can withhold the constitutionally guaranteed freedom rights even longer than necessary even to vaccinated people.

The attempt to reinterpret basic civil rights into “privileges” is the wrong way out of the pandemic

The unabashed attempt to reinterpret basic civil rights into “privileges” is the wrong way out of the pandemic. With their sharp criticism of it pose the possible Chancellor candidates Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz the current corona policy from head to toe – and at the CDU party congress in just under two weeks to vote. OK then.