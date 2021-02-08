Everything as always before the corona summit with the Chancellor: The doomsday prophets swarm out, the dispute about easing is boiling. What we would need instead would be a qualified body of experts from different disciplines, preferably with opposing assessments, so that politicians can make decisions based on a scientific risk assessment. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister said a correct sentence with the Chancellor before the corona summit of the state leaders: There is no point in simply breaking off the lockdown now. But, dear Mr. Söder: Does anyone even want that? In Germany, across all parties and decision-makers, there is great seriousness and caution. After the vaccination debacle, we must not screw up the corona policy again.

What is guaranteed not to help, however, is the panic mode into which some want to put our country again. Like the virologist Melanie Brinkmann, who says the race against virus mutations has been “long lost”. The only thing missing is the sentence that we must all die if we don’t push the 7-day incidence to zero with even tougher lockdown measures. It’s always the same game: Before the summit, the Chancellery sets its people on the march to give the people a serious fright.

As far as CSU boss Söder is concerned, his own party no longer wants to follow him on his path, not tying the first easing to a step-by-step plan with specifically defined criteria – but solely to his personal discretion. But we don’t need a papi, and neither do we need a mother. But one – not handpicked by the Chancellery! – Advisory council of experts from different disciplines, gladly also with opposing positions, which gives politicians a scientifically sound risk assessment before making their decisions. In addition to epidemiologists, the virologist Klaus Stöhr suggests health economists, sociologists, psychologists, infectiologists, ethicists and economists who not only examine the effects of certain measures with regard to the virus, but also look at the damage that the lockdown has to society elsewhere arise – for example when children lose educational opportunities, the self-employed lose their livelihoods when senior citizens die of loneliness. Their lives must also be saved.