Comment | On Friday, Huuhkaji could have a nerve-wracking match where composure is the key

Slovenia should win in order for Finland to gain an advantage against their main opponent. Composure and patience are key words for both the audience and the players on Friday, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Friday is another huge day for Finnish football. The setting is great: two European Championship qualifying matches will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, and probably also on Monday, in a sold-out stadium, after which Huuhkajat can, in the best case, be in first or second place, which entitles them to a place in the competition.

In the last World Cup qualifiers, Olympic Stadium had more than 30,000 spectators in two consecutive matches, so the interest in the European Championship qualifiers seems to be a continuation of the boom around Huuhkajie that started with the historic first place in the European Championship tournament.

The Slovenian team now has a lift, having played six consecutive competitive matches without defeat. At the end of last year, the head coach Matjaž Kek created a winning system from the 4–4–2 grouping.

If nothing I have learned to anticipate the head coach Markku Kanervan plans, so he tries to draw up a tactic so that as much of Slovenia’s strengths are eaten away as possible. Slovenia must not be allowed to counter-attack too easily, because in them it is very dangerous for the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, 20, because of. Balance must be maintained in Finland’s defense.

Slovenia defends with such discipline that the Huhkaji’s best weapon may once again be the change of situations from defense to attack. The scythes should just be able to finish their counterattacks more effectively. According to Kanerva, in the first two qualifying matches, Finland had the potential to change situations, but the quality of the breaking passes was exhausted.

In the first two matches Teemu Pukki assisted Finland’s goals, but it was not possible to provide him with sufficiently good passes. Pukki can’t do everything alone, so someone should be able to pass Finland’s best scorer into the goal posts By Robin Lodi being sidelined injured.

Kanerva has quite often been successful in how well he has received power from the new faces in the team. This time, one surprise player could be a winger Daniel Håkans22.

Now the team should respond to the clamor and expectations of the public. Slovenia should win in order for Finland to gain an advantage against one of their main opponents. Kanerva said that he does not want to create a feeling of forced victory for his players.

“We play with discipline and humility, but above all we play with the will to win,” Kanerva said on Thursday.

Composure and patience are key words on Friday for both the audience and the players.