Will it make it to the end of the legislative period, or is it now finished? After the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the traffic light coalition in Berlin is once again facing the question of its existence. In a way that is unprecedented, voters punished the parties governing at the federal level. For the SPD, it is already a success to have cleared the five percent hurdle in both state parliaments. The Greens only managed to do this in Saxony, and only just. The FDP disappears into the “Other parties” bar.