Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Health Minister Jens Spahn reject special rights for vaccinated people. Those who do not yet have access to the vaccine should not be punished. But what if the state has made everyone a vaccination offer? A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

In its vaccination campaign, the federal government wants to rely on conviction, not coercion. Anything else would be somewhat bizarre: At the moment the problem is not (yet) that too few people want to be vaccinated – but rather that not enough vaccine is available for all those who want to be vaccinated. Changing that quickly will be the central test of politics in 2021.

The coalition should also go unconventional ways, such as having approved vaccines produced under license by other producers, as suggested by FDP boss Lindner. The fact that Germans are vaccinated later than the British, for example, of whom a million have already received the vaccine, can be justified reasonably convincingly with European solidarity. With immediate effect, however, the government and its health minister can no longer hope for understanding for further delays. Because every day costs life – and joie de vivre. And also a piece of the future. The German Institute for Economic Research puts the damage that the corona pandemic will have caused in Germany by March at 390 billion euros. That is historically unique.

The government has already finally answered two central questions about the vaccination campaign that has started, which is also historically unprecedented, namely the sequence (the old ones first) and a possible vaccination requirement (no). Both were and are so immediately understandable that there was hardly any controversy about them. The debate on the third question, however, is only just beginning, and it will be of a different caliber: Should vaccinated people receive special rights? Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn says no, but his reasoning – whoever has not yet received a vaccination offer should not be punished for it – expires at the latest when everyone has had access to the vaccination, but part of the population consciously and for understandable reasons refuses. Then the ethical question is different: Should those who participated and thus protected themselves and others be punished for the fact that herd immunity was not achieved because of those who refused to vaccinate and that the corona measures, which severely restrict everyday life, must therefore be maintained?

Specifically: Are vaccinated children only allowed to go to kindergartens, vaccinated pupils to schools, vaccinated (or tested) passengers to fly and can only vaccinated nursing staff work in old people’s homes or hospitals? In the end, some doors could remain closed to opponents of vaccination, especially where private companies exercise domiciliary rights. However, it is also quite conceivable that entire states make entry dependent on the availability of a vaccination document. Of course, in every single case this is a bit of the introduction of a “mandatory vaccination through the back door”. You don’t have to own a crystal ball to suspect that we will encounter this battle cry hundreds of times and that the courts will have to pass judgments by piece. But if this is the only way to ensure a return to a “normal” life, that could be the price each and every one of us has to pay for the ticket to participate in this life.