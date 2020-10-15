More mask, less alcohol, less partying. So far so good. But why is Bavaria’s Prime Minister sticking to a ban on accommodation that hardly anyone understands? A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Söder demands uniformity – but only from the others

Bavaria’s state government, more precisely: Markus Söder, has significantly tightened the corona rules, but has stayed within the corridor jointly decided by the Prime Minister the day before. Depending on the infection situation, mask requirements, alcohol requirements and upper celebration limits should be gradually tightened. That is appropriate to the seriousness of the situation. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough to avert the “calamity” that the Chancellor has bleakly evoked.

It is regrettable that the CSU chief did not have the strength to contribute to the “uniformity” of the federal states, which he himself had always called for: While other heads of government overturned the accommodation ban for travelers from risk areas yesterday (or had to overturn at the behest of the judiciary), it remains the rule as a white and blue special feature (for the time being) in force. In several respects, this is an unwise signal: The measure does not help much in view of the already strict hygiene regulations, but, as the course of the debate shows, it damages the acceptance of the really important corona measures due to its controversial nature. It ties up scarce test capacities and has an existential impact on industries that are already battered. It is also not consistent because travel within Bavaria is still allowed: Citizens from the risk area Munich are allowed to vacation in the foothills of the Alps, but Berliners are not. Above all, it sends the signal that politics in the corona crisis are not acting as one, but confused and divided. For Söder, the ban on accommodation is the symbol of his zero tolerance policy. For the rest of the republic it is a signal of discord and Bavarian know-it-all. It doesn’t help anyone. Incidentally, nothing Söder’s ambitions to become chancellor.