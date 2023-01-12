Comment | Olympic victory is still the most important factor in choosing the Athlete of the Year

Sports are all about winning, and an Olympic victory is an undeniable proof.

Iivo Niskanen in the end, the choice for sportsman of the year came with a clear difference to the challengers. The value of the Olympic gold when deciding the title still proved to be enormous.

That’s how it should be. Sports are all about winning and the Olympics are still for a large number of athletes an event through which a career is planned. An Olympic victory in the main sport is an irrefutable display.

Niskanen’s sports colleagues also admitted it. For example, the European steeplechase champion Top Raitanen said he wouldn’t choose himself either.

It’s hard for the people to knock their noses. At the beginning of the year, Olympic skiing attracted so much interest that the use of Yle Areena was banned in some workplaces when the network slowed down too much.

Equally the button was hit Wilma Murron The selection of the EC pole vault final as the most exciting moment. Murro’s flow state in the final was fascinating to watch. When an athlete manages to tune himself into a state where everything seems to work out, all the viewer has to do is admire.

Lauri Markkanen has trained himself to a level where it is easy to predict the selection for the coming years. But defeating the Olympic winners would also require titles from Markkanes to support him in the future as well.