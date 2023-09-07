Fortunately for Finland, there is a player in Huuhkaji who goes through the opponent’s foot jungle, sometimes dancing. Goal scorer Oliver Antman showed again that he is a player worthy of a place in the starting line-up and a constant threat to the opponent, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

The scoundrels continued his wild results in the EC qualifiers in Kazakhstan and took a step closer to the EC tournament. Finland is now exactly at the same pace as four years ago in the previous EC qualifiers. What needed to be done has been done. Although on Thursday the victory came from a really difficult game, but only the result matters after the match.

We needed a Huhkaji superhero again by Oliver Antman finishing ability. Hats off to the head coach as well Markku Kanerva from exchanges, because substitutes Glen Kamara and Benjamin Källman initiated the goal.

After five matches, Huuhkaji has twelve points. When we remember that last time Finland qualified for the EC tournament with eighteen points, the setup for the latter half of the EC qualification is really delicious. The hunger of the team, coaching staff and supporters is growing.

There are also similarities to the previous EC qualification. Even then, Finland lost the opening match and after that won four matches without conceding a goal.

in Astana patience was the key word when Finland looked for a decisive blow against Kazakhstan. It also took time to get used to the difficult artificial grass. Usually for those who take good care of the ball For Rasmus Schüller and For Teemu Puki there were bad touches that led to the opponent’s counterattacks or to the difficulty of Finland’s attack.

In their attacking game, Huuhkajat has tried to increase the goal expectation value of the goal posts, i.e. to get scoring situations in areas where the probability of scoring increases. There have been variations in the attacks, and passes into the penalty area are not attempted by force. That’s how it looks.

It was interesting how little Finland tried to centralize. It continued the trend of these qualifiers. Huuhakat strives to ensure that the key passes to the goal post are of the highest possible quality.

It also leads to the fact that Finland has to be extremely efficient in its few positions.

Finland luckily there is a player in Huuhkaji who goes through the opponent’s foot jungle while dancing sometimes. Goal scorer Oliver Antman proved once again that he is a player worthy of a place in the starting line-up and a constant threat to the opposition. Antman’s goal through the opposition was disallowed in the 35th minute, leaving much to be desired.

Antman continued his incredible scoring streak in the national team by scoring the fifth goal of his national team career in his seventh international match. He is becoming a golden player for Finland.