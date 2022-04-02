Olaus Alinen may even become the equivalent of American football to Lauri Markkanen, writes HS journalist Mikko Pajala.

None the finnish player has never played in the american football billion league nfl. Only a few have even been close.

The journey from Finland to the NFL is long, both mentally and in kilometers. Everything should hit the button in the same way as, for example, a top NBA player Lauri Markkasen case.

Olaus Alinen may well be the equivalent of American football for Markkanen. A two-meter and up to 140-pound second-generation Yankee runner is an exceptional promise even at the U.S. level.

More than 40 universities have offered scholarships to Alinen. Among them are almost all the major universities in American football.

On Friday, Alinen limited his options to four. There are three real giants in that quartet – as well as one surprising candidate.

Alinen has played in the attack line in the past as an inner player (guard), but more recently he has established himself as the outer lineman of the attack (tackle).

This is an excellent thing for Alinen’s career development: external linemen are more in demand and their pay levels are much better. However, the task is also more demanding.

A total of 204 players from the offensive line have been selected for the NFL in the last five booking sessions. More than half (105) of them have been outside line players, 62 inside and 37 centers.

Looking at the three most recent NFL booking events and from which universities the players in the offensive line have been selected, the top three are Alabama (10), Ohio State (8) and Georgia (7).

Those three are also in Alinen’s final four.

If the above do not sound familiar, the situation could be described as follows:

Alabama is the college football New York Yankees. Star Coach Nick Sabanin in an era that began in 2007, it has consistently been one of the best, often the best.

Ending up in Alabama as a Yankee runner is the same as if a young footballer left for the FC Barcelona or Bayern Munich Academy – but played for the representative team and its audiences.

In last season’s final rankings, Alabama was second. Sixth on the list was Ohio State University, whose history in American football dates back to 1890.

The Ohio State Buckeyes Yankee Football Team is the largest sports facility in the city of Columbus, no Patrik Laine starred in Blue Jackets.

Georgia, on the other hand, is the reigning champion and number one. Like Alabama, it is among the best in the SEC conference.

From the list another surprise was found: the University of Miami, which Hurricanes built for itself during his period of success from the 1980s to this millennium, is downright legendary.

In recent years, however, success has been leaner, and Miami was not on the rankings at the end of last year at all. In the last five drafts, Miami also has only one player in the line of attack booked.

Most likely, Alinen’s choice falls into one of the three above. All of the options are great, and the road to the NFL is completely realistic.

Alinen’s father Klaus Alinen reached the Atlanta Falcons contract player and training camp in his time, although he did not start the sport until he was in his twenties. But the boy’s knee is getting better: in addition to genes, Olaus has as good a sporting background as the talent of Finnish football can have.