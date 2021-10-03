fromGeorg Anastasiadis conclude

The traffic light is getting closer in the Bund. Some in the CSU are already happy because then the state election campaign would be easier to lead. That could prove to be a fallacy. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

In Berlin, the explorations for a new federal government have been in full swing since yesterday. But for the CDU and CSU, the time of illusions is over: their bastion Berlin has fallen. The Union squandered the remaining chance in Jamaica last week. There everyone fights against everyone like in a house-to-house fight. After Laschet’s foreseeable fall, Friedrich Merz will rightly hardly be dissuaded from handing over the pending clarification of the question of power to the CDU base after three decisions by officials (pro Kramp-Karrenbauer, pro Laschet, contra Söder) have failed catastrophically. An understanding with Jens Spahn seems impossible.

After the Merkel era, the Union will have to spend many years in the opposition

The FDP and the Greens now also know: The Union is currently not capable of governing. As after the Kohl era, she will have to spend many years in the opposition even after the Merkel era has ended. Some in the CSU still believe that this is good news for them, because the state election campaign in 2023 could be waged against a red-led federal government. But be careful: A wave of euphoria for the new traffic light experiment surges through Germany. Nobody knows whether this will give way to a new disenchantment in two years’ time. Red-Green-Yellow starts with a great media tailwind as a cultural renewal project. The FDP tries to replace the Union as the leading, ruling bourgeois force.

On the other hand, the CSU, which has slumped to 31 percent, sits on the slide down. Now the fight for Bavaria begins, a multi-party alliance against the black permanent rulers based on the example of Berlin is also possible here. Not only the CDU, but also the CSU with Markus Söder needs a new departure, both in terms of personnel and content, with a clear return to its own regular voters. With a one-man-show, shaky politics and a cabinet of gray mice it will not be possible.