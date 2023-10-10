Comment | Nothing changes, but everything is worse – unlike in October 1973, now there is no military war

In Israel, history can be expected to repeat itself. The 1973 Yom Kippur war was followed by a dull reckoning, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Heikki Aittokoski.

Egyptians the soldiers had heavy training throughout 1973. They repeatedly stormed the western embankments of the Suez Canal.

The soldiers were being run up and down, and in places they were wading in the sand.

The Israelis observed the exercises from the other side of the canal, and they were amused by the activity, says an Israeli historian Benny Morris in his book Righteous Victims.