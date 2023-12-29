Comment | Not looking good, Young Lions

Despite the opening win, there are plenty of big question marks around the Young Lions, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

Gothenburg

To the market! Nuoret Leijonat avoided the World Cup scandal and the qualification bogey by taking their opening victory of the World Cup tournament in a forced break.

Latvia fell in Friday's Big Drama with 4–0 goals.

Well, in all seriousness, the defeat of Latvia should have been clear even before the tournament, but the playing of the Young Lions has been at such a horrible level in the World Cup in Gothenburg that even the match against Latvia could have turned out to be painful.

After two defeats, Nuoret Leijonat got their heads open in time enough that the third match of the tournament did not turn into a horror show like Wednesday.

Those nasty Latvians tried what they could, but Nuoret Leijonat was able to tear the necessary difference through a more effective superiority game (3/4).

In the first two matches, Finland could only score one random goal out of 10 attempts.

Against Latvia, there was a spark right from the first four-minute advantage, when the captain Jere Lassila (1+3) scored his second goal of the Games. Kasper Halttunen (1+1) and Oiva Keskinen the goals overwhelmingly wrapped up the match.

A victory over Latvia will certainly shake off the worst cast and bring much-needed relaxation to a team that looked fragile, but there is no room for more fanfare in the Young Lions' camp.

Three with the selection of the match, there is a lot to develop and tighten in the game of the Young Lions for the final match of the A group against Sweden.

Lauri Mikkolan the playing backbone of the team he coaches looks shaky, which is reflected in the rink as uncertainty and uncertainty.

Attacking against Germany was an individual struggle and the defensive game was at a terrible level throughout.

Latvia was such a poor bunch that Friday's match did not test the five-man defense of the Young Lions in any way. This area is still the biggest question mark in the future.

At the opening of the World Cup, Canada put Finland in quite a quandary at times. I claim that Sweden will put the Young Lions' defensive game to an even harder test on Sunday.

Sweden's attacking speed has been impressive so far. The same cannot be said about Finland's defensive game speed. Junior kronorna is a huge favorite on Sunday at Scandinavium's horn pot.

Finland's starting points are not flattering despite the opening victory. There is enough jumping in the game, the identity is lukewarm and, with the exception of Lassila, the hot top individuals shine by their absence.

For now The attacking play of the young Leijoni has been intense and formulaic pushing. Flexibility and dynamism are completely missing.

In the offensive game in the offensive zone, Finland has played a lot above the b-point and tried to recycle the game through the line. The problem has been getting functioning end and corner games, through which goal chances could be built closer to the goal.

The attacking game is unnecessarily static and predictable. You often see situations where the center and the defenders move between the b-point and the blue line, and the wingers push with their feet standing in the first sector.

Finland's puck game in the attack zone lacks broken rhythm play and position change plays. Both are key things in modern attacking, especially in a big rink.

When these elements are missing, the attacking game is a sham of possession in harmless areas.

Against this background, it is no great wonder that against Germany and Latvia the Young Lions were only able to score seven goals.

For comparison, Sweden scored a total of 11 goals against Germany and Latvia without conceding a single goal. Canada defeated Latvia 10–0.

Young Lions the best scorer, captain Lassila (2+3) rose handsomely to ninth place in the points market of the World Cup tournament. Halttunen (2+1) is at number 23. There are no other Finnish players in the top 30.

It is quite an “achievement” from the coaching of the Young Lions to make a potential and decisive attack look so dull on paper.

It's no wonder that the inefficiency is already starting to show in the frustration of the top strikers. Doesn't bode well for the future.