The most important word in the Norwegian Easter vocabulary is påskekrim, writes HS foreign editor Henriikka Korte.

A milk can is pink, and a yellow chick is adventuring on its side, this year Easter mystery protagonist.

The Easter mystery at the breakfast table at the beginning of March is just one manifestation of the Norwegians' amazing Easter spirit.

The Norwegian language has its own words for Easter holiday (påskeferie), Easter egg hunt (påskeegjakt), Easter tanning (påskebrun), Easter mountain (påskefjell) and Easter guessing (påskenøtter), of course, but the most important word in the Easter vocabulary is påskekrim, or Easter crime.

Easter crimes originally meant crime stories that are read at Easter. The tradition is said to be drinking over a hundred years ago to 1923, when writers Nordahl Grieg and Nils Lie decided to write a bestselling crime novel when they were short of money.

Bergen train robbed at night (Bergenstoget plyndret i natt) book's advertising campaign started around Easter, and not everyone recognized the headline that graced the front pages of newspapers as an advertisement. Attention was guaranteed and påskekrim started.

Updated for the 2020s, påskekrim recommendations are currently distributed except of booksalso about podcasts, documents, series and movies.

Passionate the approach to Easter is not limited to immersion in crimes and mysteries.

In previous years, the Norwegians have eaten at Easter, up to 20 million oranges and 25 million Kvikk Lunsj chocolate bars.

The weather for Easter has been tense for weeks this spring as well. Will the fall season continue on the slopes? Can you get to the ski slopes?

Alas, the meteorologist Geir Ottar on Fagerlid there was no promising news on the eve of Maundy Thursday. There are no big weather winners at Easter, he tightly in an interview with last-minute weather forecaster VG.

However, a glance at the news proves that the weather doesn't matter that much. VG's moment-by-moment follow-up story about Easter filled up already on Thursday evening from pictures of adults and children dressed in yellow overalls. In some of the pictures, the sky is blue in the background, in others it is gray. Regardless of the color of the sky, the face is happy.

in Norway have exceptionally long Easter holidays. Unlike for example in Finland and Sweden, already Maundy Thursday is public holiday in the country. Schoolchildren are on Easter vacation for the entire Easter week, and many people who work extend their vacation around the public holidays for a whole week.

As a specialty of the public sector in many workplaces let's work on the Wednesday before the Easter holidays only until 12 o'clock. According to the story, an advantage was negotiated in the past to the collective agreement, so that the employees would have time to go to the cottage in time. Many Norwegians still go to the cottage on Easter.

However, one Easter camping tradition will be broken this year. Namely, public broadcasting company NRK news last week that the king Harald has to give up the traditional Easter holiday at the royal family's mountain cabin in Sikkilsdalen, called the prince's cabin. Instead, the king, who is recovering from the installation of a pacemaker, will spend Easter in Oslo.

Where and how the royal family spends Easter is of course news in Norway.