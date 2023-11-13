Comment | No one says anything about Iiti’s sad motor track – the buyer has also disappeared

There are still many questions related to Kymiring, because no one gives the answers, writes sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Fair a month ago, after a long period of silence, a news bomb hit: the Kymiring motor track located in Tillola, Iitin has been sold. The Hungarian-Finnish Finland Motorsport Circuit Holding oy was announced as the buyer.

CEO of the new company Colonel Őry confirmed For Kouvola Sanomat the birth of shops. The company’s information can also be found in the trade register and the address is Kymentie 748, which is Kymiring’s address.

After this, for example, the bankruptcy estate was expected to inform about the deals, the new owner’s media event, and so on.

A deep silence followed.

Administrator of the bankruptcy estate Tuomas Penttilä remains unreachable and the new company has not contacted anyone. Or once Penttilä has appeared. Etelä Suomen Sanomat told about the text message he received from the receiver on October 25. It promised that the deals would take place “hopefully in the near future”.

In the near future?

The Hungarian-Finnish company already claimed to have made deals in the early days of October. So no deals were made? Perhaps some kind of preliminary agreement had been made?

Shops Doubt arose quickly after Kouvola Sanomat’s news, because Eversheds Asianajotoimisto oy, which manages the bankruptcy estate, already told Sanoma in August that it would be informed when the deals were done.

There are still a lot of questions because no one gives the answers.

That’s why I had to call the mayor of Iit Jarkko Salonen. Since Kymiring is located in the Iiti region, it would be likely that the owner or administrator would have been in contact with the municipal administration.

“There is no information regarding the progress of the case,” Salonen replies.

Salo is particularly interested in the matter, as the unfinished area has plenty of building rights and also an area zoned for SME industry.

“Iitti is very interested in the further development of the entire area,” Salonen emphasizes.

Also creditors I wonder if they get anything back for the money they invested. Kymiring oy had a debt of more than 20 million euros.

The purchase price can only be guessed, but you can get a good idea from the fact that last spring Kymiring’s assets were tried to be sold for a good seven million euros. There was no interest.

The property is difficult for the buyer, because the area is still unfinished. Only the track is ready.

Now the track is closed when the driving season has ended. The rental of the track was still handled by the former managing director of the track and the current administrative director of Salo Riku Rönnholm.

You would think that a new owner would appear, if there is one, well before spring. Otherwise, the track may be very quiet next summer.