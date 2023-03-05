Comment | Niko Anttola, 20, was the Finnish highlighter of these otherwise minor-winning World Championships

At the World Championships in Planica, the same phenomenon happened for the third time for Finns, a drastic fall after the Olympic success, writes HS sports reporter Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

What what do the 2015, 2019 and 2023 World Ski Championships have in common from a Finnish perspective?

Of all of them, Finland achieved one measly medal, and they were held in the winters after the very successful Olympics in skiing. So the fall was drastic,

Planica’s World Championships went below expectations in terms of Finnish medals, when the only medal was a very joyful and also surprising men’s relay silver, after a 14-year dry season in this sport.

Considering the starting points, it was as complete a success as is possible in top sports.

In the medal statistics of the Games, Finland shared tenth place with Italy. Norway was once again the overwhelming number one with 27 medals (12+10+5), and second-placed Sweden collected 12 medals – just from cross-country skiing.

Now you can wonder if medal expectations were too high based on the fact that at last winter’s olympics all the important things were on the Finns’ side and there were no less than six skiing medals?

Ivo and Kerttu Niskanen mixed Krista Pärmäkoski have achieved all of Finland’s individual skiing medals since the 2018 Olympics and have been involved in almost all relay medals.

In these games, however, they were not hit as hard as last winter. Of the trio, only Kerttu Niskanen’s basic level earlier this season heralded a World Cup medal, and Iivo Niskanen, who suffered from the corona virus in the early season, had the smallest reservations.

Keep also remember that in skiing, consecutive value competitions are not comparable to each other. Mainly because skiing habits change between trips.

For a long time, Finns have clearly been more successful in the option where the time-based competitions and sprint relays are competed in the traditional way of skiing.

Now it was the turn of the worse option for the Finns, which once again emphasized that for some reason the Finns are less successful in free time.

Light to this category is the fact that the real Finnish star of the Planica Games, the 20-year-old anchor of the silver relay team Niko Anttola skis freestyle so wonderfully that has praised it even Norway’s former skiing king Petter Northug.

In last year’s Olympics, an exceptionally large number of Finns succeeded perfectly for their level, but now we returned to everyday life in that sense.

Anttola, a solid candidate for the Breakthrough of the Year award, was the only Finnish skier who could be said to have made it to the top.

At the Olympics the Finnish team’s ski maintenance team also achieved a commendable performance. Even now, it looked good for a long time, until the last one the day before, in Kerttu Niskanen’s main competition, was a dull failure.

The World Championships mentioned at the beginning are also linked by the fact that they were held in difficult weather for ski maintenance. The situation was also the same at the World Championships in Germany two years ago. There, too, there were problems with skiing in very warm weather, which is expected in Central Europe in the future, for example at the 2026 Olympics in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.

This time the weather conditions were almost the opposite of last winter in China’s freezing cold and wind. In dry and stable frosty weather, the differences between skis are not as sensitive at all as in wet weather that changes during the competition.

The following The World Cup will be held in Trondheim two years from now, where a massive Norwegian home crowd will probably be there as usual.

In those games, the eyes of Finnish skiing fans may be focused on the level to which Niko Anttola’s career has progressed.

And you don’t know that, even if there is some kind of development in combined and ski jumping that has been hoped for year after year and which again shone through its absence at the Planica Games.