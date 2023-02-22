Comment | Niinistö’s choice of words denied that leaving Sweden behind would hurt

President Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson assured that Finland and Sweden will still walk hand in hand, but only to the extent that it is possible. We have now also heard encouraging messages from Turkey, writes HS Stockholm correspondent Jussi Sippola.

Stockholm

Finland president Sauli Niinistö presented a new description of Finland and Sweden’s NATO path on Wednesday.

“We go hand in hand to the extent that it is in our own hands. But Turkey and Hungary have the ratification in their own hands and we can’t do anything about it,” Niinistö said at the press conference organized at the Swedish Prime Minister’s summer residence in Harpsund.

This practically means that if Turkey and Hungary ratify Finland first, but not Sweden, Finland will become a NATO member before Sweden.

On Wednesday, Niinistö met the prime ministers of Sweden and Norway in Harpsund, who all emphasized that Finland and Sweden meet all the criteria required for NATO membership and are on the way to a military alliance either at the same time or one after the other.

How it will turn out depends on the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary.

Niinistö said on Wednesday that he “doesn’t know what Turkey is thinking right now”.

“There is probably only one man in the world who knows that,” Niinistö said, referring to the Turkish president.

Recently, there have been encouraging signs from Turkey, when Sweden and Finland have been invited back to the negotiating table. In addition, Turkey’s ambassador to Sweden Nights in Can Tezel praised Dagens Nyheter in the interview Sweden’s contribution to relief work for earthquake damage in Turkey.

“When something like this happens, you look at things from a different perspective. Sometimes we argue about little things. The NATO issue is temporary, and it will definitely be resolved sooner or later,” he told the newspaper.

The NATO question the heads of state of Finland and Sweden also believe in a solution, who see that both countries would be NATO members by the time of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

It is possible that Finland will become a member before Sweden.

It seems important for Finland to show that it does not want to leave Sweden behind.

Niinistö, for example, used the verb “to come” in Sweden when talking about Finland’s NATO membership.

So not Finland go To NATO, but from Finland will come NATO member if ratifications are obtained.

The choice of words emphasizes the situation in which Finland takes care of the legislation required for NATO membership, after which Finland will procedurally become a NATO member, as long as the ratifications are completed.

Perhaps with his choice of words, Niinistö wants to underline that Finland is not leaving Sweden alone at NATO’s doorstep, but that it is a process that is not in Finland’s hands.

However, the President has the signature required to approve Finland’s NATO legislation. That’s why the Swedish media also asked Niinistö about the timetable for the president’s signature.

In theory, Niinistö could delay his signature for three months, but he made it clear that he would do it in practice immediately after the legislative work of the parliament, i.e. as soon as possible.

in Sweden In recent days, there has been a lot of discussion about Finland and Sweden’s new NATO situation, where Finland may become a NATO member like Sweden.

The situation has also raised concerns, as the countries emphasized for so long and strongly that they would walk hand in hand and join NATO at the same time.

That’s why the difference in pace also came to the fore in Harpsund, where Sweden organized a security meeting with Finland and Norway. The foreign and defense ministers of the countries were also present.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf KristerssonPrime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and Niinistö appeared in front of the international media in a small cabin where Harpsund’s press conferences are usually held.

All three heads of state believed that Sweden and Finland would become members of the military alliance by the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Everyone also emphasized how good security policy cooperation the three Nordic countries are already doing. NATO membership will only improve that cooperation, which would be at a high level even without membership.

Ulf Kristersson attracted attention in an interview he gave to the Financial Times over the weekend, in which he said that the defense cooperation between Finland and Sweden will become more problematic if the countries join NATO at different paces.

Now the heads of state of Finland and Sweden acknowledged the question by emphasizing the quality and depth of cooperation, which will only improve with NATO membership.

The message was that no matter what happens to the NATO schedule, the Nordic countries will stick together.