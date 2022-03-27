Comment Nicholas Latif’s place would be in Finland’s worst driver program – hardly any other collisions

The race was a victory for the organizers of the race, as the other threats did not materialize either, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Major the surprise in Saudi Arabia’s F1 race was that there were no big surprises after all. The first crash hit was expected from the initial acceleration: nothing. Next, a collision in the bypasses was expected: not them either.

Instead, the Williams team Nicholas Latifi continued his own tradition: out of the track and collision with the track fence. Viaplay expert Toni Vilander put Latif in action at the time of the collision: the action was one that should be relevant to Finland’s worst driver race.

At the beginning of the race, the fiercest race was offered by Alpine drivers Fernando Alanso and Esteban Ocon, who competed with each other so hard that the management of the team was certainly not very excited. Even surprisingly, no crashes occurred.

Clashes in Jeddah were expected because the Jeddah track is considered particularly dangerous. The concrete edges are closed right in the track area. The track is like a trough with concrete edges. Extra high speeds are still on top of that.

For the organizers of the race, the race was a victory, as the other threats did not materialize either. So no missile strikes at the same time in Saudi Arabia.

Although criticism is growing against driving in Saudi Arabia, removing the race from the F1 calendar doesn’t seem likely. Jeddah is expected to run for a few more years until a new line to Saudi Arabia is completed in 2026.

In Finnish the race became a big disappointment, for Valtteri Bottas a good race ruined the car after the engine had cooled down. Bottas would have competed in 6th-7th place, the same pace as in the opening race, but now it didn’t turn out at all.