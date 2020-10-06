Comment NHL bookings return to normal after Finnish crazy years

HIFK’s central forward Anton Lundell goes in the first round, but he may be the only Finn, writes HS sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

Finn the puck shone at NHL booking events in 2016 and 2017. For two consecutive years, as many as ten players were shouted in the first round.

The pace could be blinding. After all, Finland is not such a big puck country that field Finns are repeatedly reserved right at the beginning of the event.

Of these ten reserved players, only three have taken their places in the NHL. Others are still building their careers in the direction of opening the door to North America. For a few, it seems to remain an eternal dream.

Patrik Laine went to number two four years ago. Defender Miro Heiskanen left for Dallas on the third in the summer of 2017. Henri Jokiharjun the foot is firmly on the NHL side, but Jesse Puljujärven skates draw patterns on ice in flies.

HIFK’s centteri Anton Lundell joins the number one bookings of Finns in the first round on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The booking rate returns to normal after crazy years.

Lundell’s strengths are comprehensiveness, two-way gaming, great Gaming Intelligence and passing skill. Predictions for an NHL career look good, but a first-round booking is not a promise.

The future NHL club doesn’t guarantee anything to Lundell, and he knows that himself. From now on, only what kind of developmental leaps he takes will decide. It also matters how existing strengths evolve and weaknesses get pushed into hiding.

Lundell’s biggest advantage when leaving the NHL is that he will have a full third season of adult games in the League before traveling to North America. That is, if the coronavirus allows, and no injuries will occur.

Even if Lundell remained the only Finnish first-round reservation, the level has not collapsed.

The league has become more and more of a breeder series and young players get more responsibility than in the 1990s or even the early 2000s. Responsibility and credit develop young people.

Before, under-20s rarely got to play as center strikers, but were driven in through the edge. Lundell is one of the leading centers at IFK. Roni Hirvonen carry an ace chain in Ace and even be booked next year Aatu Räty allowed to play in Flies in their own place.