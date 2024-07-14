Comment | New stars stole the show as young and wild Spain celebrated the European Championship

Comment|The Berlin final will also be remembered as England’s missed opportunity, Johanna Nordling writes from Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

This one this summer’s EC final will be remembered as the star moment of a renewed Spain. La Roja’s young stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams led the Spaniards to their fourth European Championship. At the same time, the mercilessly efficient Iberians shattered England’s dream of their first major league victory in 58 years.

Spain’s 2–1 winning goal was slipped into the net by a substitute striker in the final moments of the game Mikel Oyarzabal. Real Sociedad’s top team was still almost in a side role in the final of the red shirts, because the new super youngsters stole the show.

Lamine Yamal, who just turned 17, the youngest player in the history of the European Championships, was awarded the best young player of the entire tournament at the end of the final. His fellow winger and good friend, 22 years old Nico Williams received the award for the best player of the final match.

The dangerous wing duo scored Spain’s opening goal at the very beginning of the second half.

Lamine Yamal got the ball running on the right wing. He quickly turned to drive towards the center, in front of the penalty area. The English pounced on the dangerous tempo dribbler, tried to cover him as he served the ball to the other side into empty space.

Williams arrived at the situation with speed and shot directly to the pass with his stick, an accurate shot right at the foot of the back post.

Also England’s 1-1 equalizer was the result of youth work. It was created by a 22-year-old Cole Palmer and the Real Madrid superstar, only 21 years old Jude Bellingham. Palmer shot Bellingham’s dropped ball accurately and hard into the bottom left corner with his club.

Palmer’s equalizer in the 73rd minute gave England hope. British fans cheered so loudly that the Olympic stadium in Berlin shook. But soon Gareth Southgate the team he piloted again sank into passivity, defended low and barely got hold of the ball.

And then Oyarzabal slid into the net for the winning goal.

The Berlin final will thus also be remembered as England’s missed opportunity. Spain was strong like the whole tournament, but also fallable.

Southgate however, even in the final, the group didn’t dare to risk enough when they got to the attacking third.

For example Bukayo Sakan should have tried bravely to pass his opponent more often Marc Cucurellawhich was known as the weak link of the red shirts.

England remained faithful to Southgate’s cautious line until the final whistle of the games. That’s why the contribution of the white shirts was not enough to win.

Football is now heading to its new home in Spain. To the European record champion.