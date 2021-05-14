Comment New municipal decision-makers enter power at a sensitive turning point in history – HS’s election machine is now open, this is how it works

Above all, the electoral machine must be fair. Information is now changing the world, writes Lari Malmberg, HS’s city editorial manager.

Difficult ocean of issues. The everyday life of a municipal politician can be described as such.

In unadorned halls, late into the night, in the middle of the week. Such are the meetings where the answers to questions are considered, where almost everyone has a swamp there, a slack here.

Still, tens of thousands of Finns have again stated that they are ready. They want to try to answer.

They are candidates for these municipal elections, and they can rightly be called brave people.

Helsinki The newspaper’s election machine will open on Saturday, and at the same time the last, biggest gear will be put in the eye in HS’s election coverage.

The election machine is the result of months of work by numerous people. It is done so that you, the readers, would find the right kind of candidate for yourself.

The machine first comes with municipality-specific questions. HS has asked questions about locally significant issues to candidates in Finland’s major cities. In addition, local issues have been formulated for all municipalities in Uusimaa.

Municipal issues are followed by national issues. They are intended to show the differences between the candidates on current policy issues.

Nationwide questions are followed by a series of questions aimed at looking at candidates ’values.

Value issues have remained virtually unchanged for several elections. By looking at them, it is thus possible to draw a long line about the changes that have taken place in municipal councils and the attitudes of politicians in the 21st century.

Finns studies show that they use election machines very actively. Electoral machines also influence voting decisions, especially among young people. That is why the HS election machine has been prepared with the utmost seriousness.

Above all, the electoral machine must be fair. Although the questions are in the form of statements of objection, they are not HS positions. The objections have been chosen in such a way that they have to be opposed just as often from different sides of the political field.

The same good journalistic principles also apply to the now accelerating election coverage of the HS.

At the national level, we address important themes such as health care, municipal economics, education and care for the elderly. Also in the stuff

We also dive deep into, for example, the difficult relationship between nearby nature and construction, major changes in traffic in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the pain points in the Helsinki housing market and the sustainability of urban growth.

You can also send tips on interesting election topics to HS. The address is [email protected]

Like The election machine, including election articles, is designed to help readers structure policy issues and provide information as a basis for their candidate selection. Municipal elections are not a minor issue.

Although the turnout in municipal elections is generally lower than in parliamentary elections, at the municipal level, in fact, a large proportion of decisions are made that affect the daily lives of all of us.

New municipal decision-makers will take office at a sensitive turning point in history. The global pandemic has – hopefully – already come to an end. So by voting, you can now influence what our immediate environment will look like during the corona.