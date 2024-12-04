The man who delivered the decisive knockout blow to Bayern appropriately left the Munich arena like a boxer entering the ring. Jeremie Frimpong balanced a music box on his narrow shoulders that was almost as long as he was tall, from which the poorly oiled lines of a rapper with the usual rapper problems (money, cars, women, etc.) pounded out. And so Frimpong danced out into the fresh air with sweet scorn, the match winner despite not having prevented a goal, not scoring one and not even setting up one. He had achieved greater things: he had taken the opposing king out of the game, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.