Comment Neste builds its giant refinery in the Netherlands instead of Finland, which is in the interests of the Finnish taxpayer

Neste chose Rotterdam as the location for its diesel refinery. And it’s no surprise. A real miracle would have been required for Porvoo’s victory, writes Joonas Laitinen, the news producer of HS’s financial editorial office.

Finland one of the largest listed companies Neste announced Monday expected to build its new diesel refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. This is a billion-dollar investment. Earlier, HS has stated that setting up a refinery in Rotterdam will cost around EUR 500 million less than in Porvoo.

Neste also raised the price in its own press release on the solution.

“Based on in-depth studies and calculations, the total cost of the investment is significantly lower in Rotterdam,” said the CEO Peter Vanacker company bulletin.

Decision certainly not in the minds of all Finns. The Finnish state is Neste’s largest owner with a holding of about 44 percent. Those who look through the blue-and-white lenses could say that the Finnish company should have recognized the color and made an investment in Porvoo that would bring jobs and tax revenue.

In the company’s Excel, such speeches did not weigh, as Rotterdam was by far the most attractive option than Porvoo.

And the reason is not just about the price.

Criteria for selecting a location include the current market and the regulatory framework that supports market growth, access to raw materials, investment and operating costs, infrastructure, low-carbon commodity solutions, and local synergies and incentives, Neste lists in its release.

With half a billion price difference, in turn, explain the logistics costs, construction costs, the difference between a low-carbon and hydrogen availability.

In addition to these reasons, Neste describes the Porvoo refinery area as more complex than Rotterdam. This, in turn, would have led to a higher implementation risk and a longer construction schedule.

Rotterdam, on the other hand, benefits from the proximity of new markets for renewable aviation fuel and renewable polymers and chemicals, as well as proximity to raw material sources.

HS energy supplier specializing in energy Jarno Hartikainen revisited Rotterdam’s superiority accurately in an early March release in their analysis.

“Rotterdam’s main strength is its location. One of the largest ports in the world is a hub for global freight flows. This is critical for a renewable fuel refinery: Neste produces renewable diesel and aviation fuel from frying fats and other waste oils, and 60 percent of the raw material used in Europe is imported here from elsewhere, mainly China and the rest of Asia. Correspondingly, the most important markets for the products are in Central Europe and the United States, where there is also a shorter boat trip from Rotterdam than from Porvoo, ”Hartikainen wrote.

“In addition, Neste wants to expand its business by supplying renewable raw materials to the plastics and chemical industries. In Rotterdam, customers would be close. ”

I am myself from Porvoo and getting a huge investment in my former home corners would have warmed my mind in the middle of the gray coronation of the Porvoo River. However, reading the explanatory list, there is nothing surprising in the solution.

Moreover, based on the known facts, it is a wonder that Porvoo was even seriously considered an investment location.

In the end, the chosen location will probably also be in the interest of Finnish taxpayers. It is important for taxpayers and at the same time Neste’s owners that the company makes sensible solutions.