Comment | Naive engineer-likeness is still rampant in Finland, and that is why it has been difficult to understand the levels of Sanna Marin’s world fame

Prime Minister Sanna Marini’s divorce was widely reported in the international media. In the world, the person and the story are interesting. It has been difficult to accept in fact-driven Finland, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS’s London correspondent.

London

This it’s the new normal.

In Britain, newspapers far and wide have reported on the prime minister Sanna Marini divorce. On Thursday, the news of the separation even reached the British broadcasting company BBC to the news front page. Divorce headlines were also seen in many other countries. Finnish affairs are interesting.

Except that Finland is not interested. It is Marin’s media persona that ignites.

When the prime minister changes in Finland, we return to the old normal.

in Finland The international media attention Marin has received has been met with a mixture of pleasure, surprise, pride and irritation.

Marin fans have even naively thought that the attention is solely due to the prime minister’s excellence. The Marin haters, on the other hand, have gritted their teeth and complained (just as naively) that they were wrongly successful.

The Finnish attitude to international media attention has also been marked by a kind of engineering.

Finns have traditionally wanted to qualify as reliable experts in the international arenas of politics. And there’s nothing to it. However, the attitude is closely related to the world conquest of many Finnish companies: let’s go too far ahead of technology.

The world is not interested in technology, but in personality and story.

Of course, the technology has to be in order, but winning brands are created with the help of marketing and images.

Prime minister For Sanna Marin, all the pieces of imaginary heaven fell into place. The setting has brought Finland exceptional international visibility over the past three years.

Marin’s appeal in the world can be summed up in three points.

One: Marin has been an exceptionally young and beautiful female prime minister.

Of course, some of Marin’s supporters get angry if you remind them of this. In their opinion, talking about appearance and age is belittling the prime minister’s merits and even misogyny.

As a woman advocate, I say that you should be realistic. It’s not Marin’s fault if he doesn’t have one Demar’s face. We live in an age of visuality. With the news producers of the world’s media From Vogue financial newspapers have a chronic shortage of politicians who combine a serious message with a descriptive exterior.

Two: Marin has been able to communicate simply and effectively in the midst of crises. The coldness in the face of the pandemic and the threat from Russia has made an impression.

A reduced message is easy to quote when it fits into one sentence. There are several classics.

What is the way out of the conflict in Ukraine? The fact that Russia is leaving Ukraine. (in Prague in October 2022.)

Why did you meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand? Jacinda Ardern’s with? Because we are Prime Ministers. (in Auckland in November 2022.)

Extensive philosophizing is popularly left to the Democrats’ own evenings.

Three: It’s not enough to be glossy, but international attention also needs an edge. It has been offered by the party cheerleaders.

Contrary to what has been (naively) feared in Finland, the Kohuts have only increased Marin’s world reputation and at the same time boosted the image of Finland.

Seen from abroad, Marin has been hotter than a sauna, cooler than Finnish winter, and for its opponents a tougher challenge – a tougher bone – than the Finnish language for foreigners.

Divorce reporting is placed in a natural continuum here. The prime minister, who gave his all to his country, even sacrificed his marriage in the end, reads between the lines. Next, there is a demand for a story where Marin rises from the ashes like a phoenix to new tasks.

World famous on the side, of course, are the half-careless interpretations of the international media, which are irritating in Finland.

Again, it’s worth remembering realism. If you look at Finland from afar and only through Marin lenses, you will see a very small part of the Finnish reality.

The memory includes, for example, The Guardian magazine columnwhere the recent election defeat of Demari and Marin was blamed on misogyny.

So what is the lesson of the Marin saga?

In the first place the fact that an internationally successful politician cannot be made to order. It’s always about personality. Instead, you can analyze Marini’s success and think about what is suitable to borrow.

International publicity cannot be controlled either. Of course, the world’s coverage of Finland is skewed and nuances are sought, if interest only arose with Marin.

However, it’s good to be happy about the international attention, even if you’re not a fan of the retreating prime minister’s politics. Every Finnish headline in the world promotes the image of Finland.

A strong landscape increases Finland’s influence, wealth and even security.