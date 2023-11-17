Comment | My child had the wrong leg amputated, but “mistakes happen” – What else could we save?

Medical malpractice stories are unpleasant, but excellent reminders of the current state of our health care system. Instead of blaming individual doctors, it is worth looking at what kind of conditions they work in, writes HS Turku reporter Minna Salakari.

Fifteen a year ago, our first-born son had his wrong leg operated on in the rheumatism hospital. Although the incident did not cause permanent harm, it left a terrible memory. I remember thinking how much one little boy must suffer.

I also remember questioning the expertise of the professionals – how could this happen in a 21st century operating room?

“How could you?” was the question I asked out loud.

The justifications “Splashes when plastering” and “Doing hurts” were felt in the bones and cores, they hurt.

A few months later, we received compensation from the Patient Insurance Center for an obvious adverse event. It was 164 euros and 60 cents as a lump sum.

I felt insulted again. Fortunately, the leg that needed treatment was also operated on in the end.

HS reported on Wednesday Akin of experiences. It made me think about what medical malpractice is all about – it really hurts the person doing it. Healthcare professionals are people too.

in Finland will be reported approximately 9,000 patient injuries annually. The most compensable patient injuries occur during surgery and anesthesia procedures. According to the Patient Insurance Center, the long-term trend in the number of claims has been rising.

From the patient’s point of view, treatment deviations are above all about insecurity, helplessness and uncertainty. At worst, it’s about life and death.

For the average person, just going to the hospital can be a scary experience.

General life experience tells us that hurry and pressure increase the risk of mistakes.

The crisis in the health care industry, the ever-worsening shortage of nurses and the lengthening of care queues affect not only the availability and quality of care, but also patient safety. Treatment errors are a reminder that healthcare is not infallible. It is part of the human system.

However, every person living permanently in Finland has statutory right get good health care.

As the Social Security crisis deepens, action is needed. It is clear that if there are no qualified personnel, the treatment units are constantly busy and patients do not receive the treatment they need on time, errors increase.

Errors may look like numbers in statistics, but they leave deep traces on the patient.