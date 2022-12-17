Comment | Musk doesn’t seem to understand the nature of his service and its power

Elon Musk’s pastimes clearly show that neither he nor the social media companies understand what kind of power they hold in their hands, writes HS reporter Ilmo Ilkka.

of Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s at least there has been no lack of speed in the hustle and bustle. As the last step, Musk first closed and a little later restored the accounts of US journalists who had written critically about him.

The reason for closing the accounts was Twitter’s new guidelines, in which doxxing, i.e. disclosing users’ location information, is prohibited. However, the reporters had not revealed Musk’s location, instead they wrote about the closure of the account that tracked the movements of Musk’s private plane.

However, the instructions were announced of The Guardian included only after closings. So it was a retroactive punishment. The closures raised criticism towards Musk all the way to the EU and the UN.

Musk already had time to announce in November that he does not intend to close the ElonJet account in question. At the time, he described himself as an absolute supporter of freedom of speech.

It turned out the other way around, and the blocking talks expanded to include, in addition to the editors, the account of the competing Mastodon service, which was at least temporarily closed.

Arbitrary closures and reinstatements of accounts bring to light a problem with other social media services as well: the companies do not seem to understand their own role as providers of a vital resource, i.e. information transmission. And even if they do understand, they very often don’t act the way it requires.

Companies the role is not simply selling user data to advertisers. The role is much bigger and more meaningful, whether they want to admit it or not.

The companies operate in the information market. Their task is above all to convey information from users to others. Selling data is just a profit logic, albeit an extremely successful one.

As private companies, Facebook or Twitter are of course allowed to set their own rules, within the framework allowed by law. But they should take into account the responsibilities brought by their dominant position and not run behind flimsy defenses – such as the fact that they are not responsible for the contents of their services.

Let’s imaginethat the water company would use a similar defense for dirty drinking water.

“We just deliver water. We are not responsible if someone has spilled cholera-causing bacteria into the network.”

If the companies themselves do not want or understand to take responsibility, it must be addressed from the outside. However, one must be extremely careful here, as excessive content regulation is not desirable.

For this purpose, we have a model that has already been found to work, in which responsibility chain structures have been created through regulation: journalistic media. The regulatory models of media companies have been refined over the centuries, which partly provides a solid basis for the regulation of social media and partly causes the need to modify it to suit the new operating environment.

Models of journalistic media can act as a frame, on top of which the details suitable for and needed by social media are applied.

More broadly this whole episode about Musk can be seen as a taste of what kind of world we are heading towards and where the oligopoly of technology companies is leading us on its leash. In a situation where the majority of people only use certain social media services on the internet, they are at the mercy of arbitrary decisions and the whims of the managers who make them.

It must also be remembered that freedom of speech and expression, which is the cornerstone of a democratic and free society, is never guaranteed forever. Not even in model countries of freedom, such as the Nordic countries.

If or when such freedoms are attacked in these model countries, we can be sure that such attacks will also be followed by the leaders of authoritarian countries. After all, they can use them to justify their own repressive measures.