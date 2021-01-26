Outrageous police violence is appalling ordinary Russians, but if things go wrong, so will it.

Resistance in an square in the center of St. Petersburg, an interesting incident happened last Saturday night. A group of three riot police apparently led a young protester boy towards an arrest car as a middle-aged woman stepped in front of them.

The sidewalk followed the incident, IrinaThe citizen, who later introduced himself as, photographed a few seconds of the case with his mobile phone camera. In it, the woman who took to the streets has time to shout to the police “what are you doing”. A group of police officers is not slowing down. The most extreme of them kicks a woman in her boot directly into her stomach. This flies bright on his back down the street.

Irina’s sample spread on Sunday from social media to several Russian media outlets.

The video was published not only by critical channels such as Fontanka.ru also representatives of the mainstream media such as the afternoon newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets. The state news agency Ria Novosti also reported the case.

Down kicked 54-year-old Margarita Judina was taken unconscious to the emergency room, where he was treated for a head injury. Judina later gave an interview to the news site Meduzalle and told his story.

In an interview, a single mother from Upper Laukaa on the southern shore of the Gulf of Finland says that some years ago she feared taking custody of her three children “allegedly due to a poor livelihood” and moved to her acquaintances in Germany, where she supported herself with translations.

Judina says she returned to Russia in 2017 and supported herself and her family with miscellaneous jobs. The boys are adults, the daughter attends remote high school and has two loans to take care of. The monthly budget is reportedly 4,000 to 10,000 rubles, or 45 to 110 euros per month. In other words, if Judina retires at the age of 55, her standard of living will clearly rise.

Navalnyin Judina says she began in 2011 or 2012, at the time of the big demonstrations at the time.

“I’m just a creature of family, the father was already a dissident,” says Judina.

“It irritates the misery of the people, the collapse of health care and the brainwashing of television.”

The final screening of the violent incident is quite surprising. Judina said she was soon found healthy in the first aid but was kept in the ward for so long that the police officer who kicked her was brought to the scene to apologize. Police finally came to the scene with a flower bush.

“I forgave, soft-spoken when I am,” Judina said.

Photos and videos of Saturday’s bombings in Russia are barren to watch.

A committee of inquiry is prosecuting several protesters and the opposition fears a “new Bolotnaya story”. This refers to dozens of prison sentences since the May 2012 demonstration.

According to news agencies, about three thousand people were arrested in all of Russia on Saturday, according to news agencies. The number coincidentally is quite the same as the number of detainees in Belarus during the August election day protests.

Since then, police violence in Belarus has reached new heights and some have been beaten to death. A total of last year’s protests in Belarus arrested a human rights organization Vjasnan according to 33,000 protesters. Most received the so-called administrative pipe penalty and fines. More than nine hundred have been prosecuted.

It has not been possible to beat a big life in Minsk for months. The public threshing of Judina’s case shows that Russia is not yet Belarus.

However, the direction is the same.