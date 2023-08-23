Comment | More wreaths in memory of dead soldiers

Western countries cannot afford to be numb to the war in Ukraine. Boredom would pay a terrible price, writes HS editor Petteri Tuohinen in his comment.

Kiev

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) walked solemnly in Kyiv on Wednesday as he laid a wreath in memory of dead Ukrainian soldiers near the golden-domed monastery of St. Michael.

The drums beat, the soldiers marched.

Photographs of thousands of dead Ukrainian soldiers are attached to the long wall passed by Orpo. No more pictures can fit on the wall. Ukraine has paid a heavy price for the Russian attack. And the sacrifices are getting more expensive every day.

Orpo laid the Finnish wreath as a continuation of the row of wreaths of other heads of state who visited the place.

The pace is fast, as the leaders of other countries also lay wreaths at the same place almost every day. At the same time, in addition to Orpo, the presidents of Lithuania and Portugal were also in Kyiv.

Russian at the beginning of the war of aggression, the visits of the heads of state to the capital of the warring country had a lot of news value. The visits were intended to show support and solidarity for the Ukrainians. Since then, the news value of the visits has waned. After all, someone is visiting the city all the time.

The pattern is usually the same: heads of state meet the president to Volodymyr Zelenskytalk about the additional support given by their country at a press conference, lay a wreath and visit a place devastated by the war.

The mundane nature of state visits can be numbing. But their importance is becoming more and more important.

Ukraine faces a more challenging future than before. In the summer, the Ukrainians launched a counter-offensive, from which much has been expected. The success of the counterattack has been estimated to have an impact on whether Western countries’ support for Ukraine will continue to be as strong in the future. So far, the advance of the Ukrainian forces has been slow.

Between the lines, Ukraine has been given time to demonstrate its capabilities until around November. After that, warplanes don’t move much on wet fields.

The war as it continues to drag on, it has been feared that Western countries’ interest in supporting Ukraine will cease. Too expensive, too few results.

However, the alternative is creepy. Without the support of Western countries, it is possible that Russia will win its illegal war of aggression. The loss of Ukraine would also be a terrible loss for Western countries. Although supporting Ukraine in the war is expensive, reducing the support would be an even bigger bill. There are no alternatives.

Vladimir Putin victory would mean that other sovereign nations can be subjugated with immeasurable cruelty and profanity. That would be the triumph of tyranny. Next, we would just wait to see where Russia will strike next.

That’s why the continuation of routine wreath-laying of heads of state in Kyiv is great news. The more mundane the protocol becomes, the more hope there is for Ukraine and the rest of the free world.