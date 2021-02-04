Comment More than ten million people listen as Marlene Lufen puts less talked-out German corona figures on the table

The German government decided on an additional child benefit, and Angela Merkel discussed the pain of the families live with the parents.

German Marlene Lufen, 50, is a long line TV presenter. This week, however, he has had a much larger audience on social media than his morning program on television.

And the reason is clear: he raised a point that has been overshadowed as the shrinking daily life of German corona restrictions continues in a distressing month after month.

Lufen uploaded Instagram video harsh facts about human nausea during corona restrictions and received more than ten million viewers in three days.

Even in Germany in a country the size of it is a large audience, more than 12 percent of the population.

Until now, the most visible limitations have been questioned by so-called coroners, who at the same time believe in the wildest possible conspiracy theories – that is, the rapists with whom it is difficult to have a conversation.

Lufen gave the face to the feelings of many ordinary Germans. His popularity is an interesting phenomenon in Germany, which emphasizes rationality and knowledge-basedness, as he questions the sayings of virologists.

Virologists are only doing their job highlighting epidemic figures, Lufen says. But Germany is not only suffering from an epidemic caused by the virus, but also from many other problems that are the product of the epidemic.

His bold statement is that he has feelingthat when one looks back two, three years from the time of the Corona, it is stated that the matter was still handled incorrectly. He does not oppose the lockdown per se, but seeks options and support.

In her approximately 14-minute video, Lufen lists figures on human nausea: Nearly half a million children called a helpline for children and young people in Germany last year. The number of children seeking help by phone increased by almost a third from the previous year.

Poverty, loneliness of the elderly, violence against women, violence against children and even anorexia have increased, Lufen lists.

“These figures, too, need to be looked at,” he insists.

Of the Germans the majority, according to polls, have been in favor of strict restrictions.

But now more and more people are listening to Lufen saying: whenever you are still told to bite a tooth, somewhere the child gets a fist in his face and the young person is considering jumping off the bridge. It’s a tough message that’s hard to underestimate.

A Demar MP and a doctor discussed the issue with him on Wednesday in the same TV show Karl Lauterbach. He denied Lufen’s argument that decisions in Germany were made solely from the point of view of virologists.

Lauterbach is right, and other doctors have responded to Lufen’s video as well. The brackets are meant to prevent the collapse of health care, they remind. However, many now feel that the restrictions are paying too high a price.

After a long rhetoric, a feeling is now pushing to the surface with great force.

In Germany, medical experts have been in the limelight throughout the pandemic, and policy makers have listened to the scientific community.

Virologists Christian Drosten and the director of RKI, which is responsible for THL Finland Lothar Wieler are great authorities. Drosten is even an international celebrity, as in the spring Germany seemed to be doing well in managing the epidemic thanks to its rationality.

In Germany, more than 60,000 people have died from their crowns. The figure is huge, but relatively less than in many control countries. Infection rates have dropped since Christmas. Appointment restrictions and closures, which have been tightened in December and will continue until mid-February, therefore seem to be working.

As a rule, all services except grocery stores and pharmacies are closed, as are schools and kindergartens. The restaurants were last opened in October.

Children attending kindergartens are entitled to emergency care under certain conditions, but even if the conditions are met, not everyone will receive it. The range of kindergartens is wide and there is a severe shortage of caregivers. Some nurses are out of the game due to illness or being at risk.

Lufenin the popularity of the message is due to the fact that he is talking about the right thing. The plight of families is true.

I actually heard useistakin berliiniläisperheistä, where children are at home with each other during the day, when the parents or the only parent is at work. Primary school children care for kindergarteners at home.

Despite the calls, many employers have still not been able to organize telework, and in some areas this is not possible. After the work day, parents take care of the children’s distance school assignments and homework, on the verge of collapse or collapse.

The lives of many are extremely anxious to run from week to week and month to month.

Compared to Finland, Germany’s restrictions and closures are much tougher and access to family support varies greatly.

On Wednesday, the German government decided on an additional child allowance of € 150. On Thursday, the Chancellor Angela Merkel answered family questions via video live.

The plight of families can still become a major political theme and a challenge for those in power.