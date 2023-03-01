Comment | More mature than his age, Niko Anttola deserves a place in the relay team – you can take a model from Sweden, for example

Finland’s coaching management has the opportunity to make a decision that no one should have to worry about, writes HS sports reporter Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

In the year 2017 Sweden brought a fresh under-20 women’s world champion to the Lahti World Ski Championships, who was given responsibility and got to ski no less than three competitions in the adult category.

In the individual starts, he reached 16th and 21st places, and he was chosen without prejudice as a debutant of the prestigious championships also for the relay team.

In the third leg, that 19-year-old beat Finland by a wide margin Laura Mononen and prime Sweden’s silver medal.

Now six years later Ebba Andersson is the world champion of the combined competition and a multiple World Cup and Olympic medalist.

In 2019, Sweden also brought a fresh junior world champion to the World Championship tracks in Seefeld Frida Karlssonand the pace was wild.

In individual competitions, 19-year-old Karlsson took silver and bronze. He was also part of the gold-winning relay team, just like Andersson.

So far, Karlsson has won two silver medals in these World Championships.

In a body similar successful debuts for juniors in prestigious competitions for adults are much rarer, but Finland now has one on its hands.

A recent youth world champion who just turned 20 years old Niko Anttola finished 24th as the second best Finn in the 15 km (year) of the World Championships on Wednesday.

Considering the wider level of the men, it was an excellently balanced and controlled performance from a first-timer, both physically and tactically, and spoke not only of Anttola’s enormous potential, but also of the fact that his condition has remained solid since the Youth World Championships held in Canada.

The value of Anttola’s performance is enhanced by the fact that the competition was skied on a very demanding track with long uphill sections. It was typical for a young person with a high oxygen intake capacity.

The competition was the most favorable for Anttola in the program of the World Championships, because in the intermediate start he was able to do his own work in peace and advance as far as Norway with his freestyle technique that aroused admiration.

Another and duller option would have been that he would have had to fence in a big hose in the tumult of the joint start race.

The competition after as well as Perttu Hyvärinen (13:s) that Remi Lindholm (32’s) expressed more or less directly that, based on today’s results, Anttola should be selected for the relay team.

Lindholm, scheduled for Friday’s relay, lost to Anttola by 32.5 seconds, and Lindholm was not at his best in the combined race either, where he ended up in 22nd place.

Anttola’s choice for the relay is also supported by the fact that the relay is also skied on a track that suits his characteristics better than Lindholm’s.

The head coach Teemu Pasasella and his assistants now have the opportunity to make a bold and open-minded decision in the same spirit as Anttola’s selection for the Games in the first place. And there shouldn’t be any fuss about it either.

There is no reason to doubt that Anttola, who is more mature than her age, would be ready to bear the responsibility and withstand the pressure caused by the message selection.

At least Perttu Hyvärinen repeated his earlier assessment of Anttola’s future in an interview with Viaplay: “Niko will be a little tougher than Iivo.”

