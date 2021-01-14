Comment Mitch McConnell holds Trump hostage in civil service case and sets president’s loose hang until end of term

Trump must now make a deal with himself and act as a moment that he puts the interests of his country ahead of his own interests, writes HS’s foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

Stateside two televised political hostage dramas were shown on Wednesday. The first featured Republicans in the House of Representatives and the second the President Donald Trump.

Congress gave speeches and voted on whether Trump should be prosecuted. The House of Representatives decided by votes 232–197 that Trump would become the only president in history to be drawn to the Supreme Court twice.