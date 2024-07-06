Comment | Minimalist Brits will continue to need happiness

Comment|England had to chase, and that seems to be the best way to get Southgate to press the gas pedal, journalist Johanna Nordling writes.

The English continue to dream of their first major tournament victory since the summer of 1966. On Saturday night in Dusseldorf, the British beat Switzerland in a penalty shoot-out, and so Gareth Southgate the piloted white shirts will play against Turkey or Holland in the EC semi-final next Wednesday.

Johanna Nordling

England’s tournament has been absurd in a way, contrary to expectations. The team even overthrew the persistent stereotype that the English team cannot win penalty kicks. Although in the name of fairness we have to admit that in this head coach’s season it can.

Southgate’s account includes a victory against Colombia in 2018, a victory against Switzerland in the Nations League in 2019, the only loss to Italy in the last European Championship in 2021 – and now already the third victory in four tough competitions.

The problem with England today is not the betting from the chalk spot, but the game itself. Southgate’s top-quality European Championship team was expected to play supremely winning, skilful football, but they are playing cautious, luck-seeking hero football.

in Düsseldorf saw the meeting of two different football philosophies. Southgate is looking for individuals who have enough star status and market value. And Switzerland’s unified team, a functioning system, whose head coach Murat Yakin has created.

Alppimaa hadn’t lost a match in a year and a half, except for one insignificant game against Romania last November.

Southgate’s group, on the other hand, trusts its heroes. Like Bukayo Sakan to vasur’s shots or of Jude Bellingham to scissor kicks.

The English game moves with baby steps. A little forward at a time.

Against Switzerland, the English team finally began to use their speedy winger Bukayo Saka in the right lane. During the entire preliminary tournament, Saka had apparently been sipping tea or hanging out at the fish and chips kiosk, or whatever the English do now, but in any case, he hadn’t really attacked.

In the process Sending Saka deep and his cross to the goal from the edge was almost the only attacking idea for England. So the skilled Switzerland soon managed to frustrate them.

In the second half, the British seemed to sink back into the dreamy passivity seen many times in the tournament. But then Switzerland scored the lead. England had to chase and that seems to be the best way to get Southgate to step on the accelerator. Both against Switzerland and Slovakia, England cheered up and dared, tried and attacked when the clock was ticking and they had to.

And so Saka decided to try one shot with his stick from the corner of the penalty area. According to Opta’s statistics page, the bet had a 3.4 percent chance of success – so you’re telling me there is a chance! And so the ball sank through the post into the back corner.

What about percentages when there are heroes!

The hard-working and disciplined Swiss had to go home, even though they built twice as many goals as England in the match. Switzerland created a so-called expected goal equal to 1.5 goals, while England only equaled 0.7 goals.

Fortunately, there are tough guys! And luckily there are heroes! And luckily there is luck, because that’s what the minimalist Brits will need in the future.