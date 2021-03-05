Comment Milli began to speak as the hillboy escaped from the horseman

Road cycling is like a cross-country endurance sport like cross-country skiing, and in that world there is talk separately of mountaineers and horsemen.

Mountaineers are small-muscled oxygen scavengers who often thrive on mountain trails that end in grueling ascents.

Tighteners, on the other hand, have more thigh muscle, speed, and strength. They poke in races with shorter hills and plains.

This division came to mind when a compact French anchor Jules Lapierre accelerated the pace of the World Cup tracks at its sharpest rise men’s post, and larger Joni Mäki could not answer it.

It was clear in advance that Mäki, who has been profiled as a sprinter more than a regular traveler for the time being, may have difficulties in the rise of Burgstall, even though the issue was not discussed out loud within the Finnish team.

When without a moment’s rest, skiing for more than three minutes to an average of about ten percent steepness is an extreme test of maximum oxygen uptake at the extreme end of modern skiing.

“Mill started talking.”

Thus Perttu Hyvärinen described this same thing as Norway’s recent 15km world champion Hans Christer Holund began to grind in front of him on his own roads, on the same ascent in the third section.

At Mill, Hyvärinen referred to Holund’s oxygen uptake capacity, which, according to evidence, is among the best in the world.

Head coach Teemu Pasanen said after the race that Lapierre was a man marked in the Finnish camp as a tough skier. This was evidenced by, among other things, the final rise of the Tour de Ski tour, when he was 11th fastest in the final leg of Alpe Cermis.

In addition to the profile, the weather, which, according to Pasanen’s description, was radically heavy, was heavier against Mäki.

That way, he didn’t have the fins to get to use his own strengths in medal struggle, like church ability.

Finland men’s message medal dreams moved into the future again.

If the Beijing Olympics can be held next winter, new variables await there.

There is no information on the trail profiles and possible long ascents, but it is known that the Olympic trails are located at an altitude of about 1,700 m, which is almost a kilometer higher than the World Championship trails in Oberstdorf.

So there are the physical challenges that the thin air offers.

Men The best thing about the World Cup message in Finnish was that Iivo Niskanen reached his strongest and most intact performance in these races.

I can see it as a promising sign for his main race, i.e. a 50km (p) combined start. On Sunday, Niskanen will be able to ski Burgstall on the full scale eight times.

So it’s a pretty stiff “mountain stage” for skiing.