Comment Mikko Koivu’s wonderful career ended unexpectedly, but over the years he offered even more

Mikko Koivu managed to be captain in the NHL for more than ten seasons, only the Stanley Cup was missing.

One The most significant career in Finnish hockey history is coming to an end. Mikko Koivu leaves a permanent mark and marks on Finnish hockey that are not easy to describe in any words.

Birch, 37, played virtually his entire NHL career in Minnesota, and enjoyed tremendous appreciation there. It was no insult that Minnesota did not offer a follow-up contract for this season. It just happens at some point as the careers bend towards their decision.

Still, shirt number nine has already been sewn in Minnesota. It will be pulled into the ceiling of the Xcel Energy Center when the time comes. There is no other option.

Mikko Koivu has been the captain of the NHL team for the longest time among Finnish players. Saku Koivu carried Captain C through nine in Montreal, little brother Mikko eleven in Minnesota. An achievement that no other Finn can easily achieve.

Birch became the captain of the youth national team under the age of 18. The same pattern was repeated in the Young Lions, and it was as self-evident that Birch skipped the Lion when the time was right for it.

At the 2006 Turin Olympics, Koivu was learning to learn when Saku led the Lions to the bitter sweet silver.

Mikko’s time came only in Bratislava in 2011, when the Lions took over the second World Cup gold in their history.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen said at the time that “Mikko Koivu’s team” was playing in Slovakia. And Jalonen was very right.

Young Mikael Granlund could momentarily steal media attention and become a favorite of the press and spectators, but Koivu was the backbone of the team.

Playfully, Mikko Koivu had already shown his leadership long before the World Championships in Bratislava.

Moscow At the 2007 World Championships, Leijonat dropped Russia’s Koivu overtime in the semi-finals. The entry to the final was sweet for Finland and the loss to the tears was heavy for the Russians.

In a career of more than a thousand NHL matches, Minnesota never built a team that would have been able to play in the Stanley Cup. There was quality, in the playoffs as well, but no momentum for the biggest prize.

In Columbus, Koivu would finally have had the opportunity to chase the pitcher, but the decision leaned in the other direction.

Birch demanded a lot from others in his career, and so he also demanded of himself. Now that uncompromising level of demand came to the fore for the last time, when Koivu felt that the level of play was no longer enough for the NHL.

The Finnish leader of Columbus, or GM Jarmo Kekäläinen would have once reserved Koivu for Ottawa, but did not get the big decision makers of the club behind him.

This season, Kekäläinen took Koivu to his team and offered him a career extension, but still only got a loan from a Finn.