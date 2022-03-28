Comment Mika Lehtimäki had no choice but to resign

It is difficult to blame the board of the Olympic Committee for the election of Mika Lehtimäki for the second term as head of the top sports unit, writes Ari Pusa, journalist for HS’s sports editorial office.

Result or out.

It has been a principle when the success of coaches and coaching management has been measured in Finnish sports.

Mika Lehtimäki as the head of the Top Sports Unit, earned eight medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but he was still out of office, albeit on his own initiative.

The voluntary start was a logical and expected conclusion to the almost paranoid chain of events that began on Thursday, when Yle reported on the inappropriate behavior of women in the work community in Lehtimäki.

Would Lehtimäki have avoided the difference if the public had been told about the, albeit obviously inappropriate, communication between the employer and the employee?

Already during the weekend, it was clear that Lehtimäki had no choice but to resign when his suitability was questioned.

The procrastination would have made matters worse and gnawed at the chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuoren own position.

President of the Olympic Committee Mikko Salonen and Vapaavuori slammed the warning to Lehtimäki in the autumn with a hyshys-meining.

Legally, the matter was handled as it should, but it was far from the basics of crisis communication when the warning was revealed six months later. Without Yle’s news, the matter would probably have been printed in wool.

Other Presidencies of the Olympic Committee – Vice – Chairs Sari Multala and Susanna Rahkamo – was aware of the warning received by Mr Lehtimäki, but still re-elected him for the next four years from 1 July 2022. There was no public search for Lehtimäki.

It is difficult to blame the Olympic Committee’s government when it did not know or was not told.

Asiaa Lehtimäki discussed his resignation at a press conference on Monday at the Sports Museum’s meeting rooms, on the other side of which are the museum’s fine Exhibition Facilities at the rebuilt Olympic Stadium.

The museum has a dream that one day it could also display Beijing medals in its collections, such as Iivo Niskasen and the Gold Medals of the Lions – the medals that Lehtimäki was acquiring with his own work.

In addition to the dramatic twists and turns, it is good to remember that Lehtimäki succeeded in his position as head of the Top Sports Unit.

During Lehtimäki, the athletes and coaches received decent and professional working conditions, subsidies and grants. However, the process had already started earlier.

The future head of the unit will be able to continue his work from a very supportive vantage point. In the summer, the Olympic Committee will renew its other key coaching positions, such as those for the group.

The case of Lehtimäki once again showed how much good playfulness and situational awareness is required of a person in a position of responsibility.

The timing and content of a nocturnal text message is not when today almost everything is sooner or later lifted off the beak of a stick.

In the Olympic Committee another top post is currently open and is nearing completion. The application period ended at the end of February. CEO Salonen will resign by the summer.

According to HS, one strong name for Salonen’s place is a former politician and sports minister Antti Kurvisen (Central) current Secretary of State Tuomo Puumala39.

Also the former chairman of Young Finland and the first chairman of the National Sports and Sports Organization Valo (2012) Petter Kilpisen the name has reportedly been featured.

Kilpinen, 58, has attracted attention by claiming that Finland is full of miserable leaders. He has written several books on leadership.

The Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee decides on the election of the President and CEO.

